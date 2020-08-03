Asia Morning: U.S. Tech Stocks at Record Highs

On Monday, U.S. stocks advanced further. Thejumped 236 points (+0.89%) to 26664, thegained 23 points (+0.72%) to 3294, and theclimbed 149 points (+1.37%) to a record close of 11055.Nasdaq 100 Index: Daily ChartSource: GAIN Capital, TradingViewMarket sentiment was boosted by upbeat U.S. manufacturing data and merger & acquisition deals.Software & Services (+2.9%), Automobiles & Components (+2.17%), Technology Hardware & Equipment (+2.03%) sectors led the market higher.closed at all-time highs.Regarding U.S. economic data, the(final reading) posted at 50.9 (still in expansion mode, slightly below 51.3 expected). Thejumped to 54.2 in July (53.6 expected). Construction Spending declined 0.7% on month in June (+1.0% expected).European stocks rebounded. Thejumped 2.05%, Germany's DAX 30 surged 2.71%, France's CAC 40 rose 1.93%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 2.29%.The benchmarkstepped up to 0.558% from 0.536% Friday.price added $2.00 to $1,976 an ounce, and spot silver price edged lower to $24.32 an ounce.U.S.(September) rose 1.8% to $41.01 a barrel.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar managed to keep its strength, with theedging higher to 93.51.remained under pressure closing at 1.1762.failed to regain the 1.3100 level.The Markit Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index posted at 51.8 for July final reading (51.1 expected). Germany's (51.0 vs 50.0 expected), France's (52.4 vs 52.0 expected) and the U.K.'s (53.3 vs 53.6 expected) Markit Manufacturing PMIs also pointed to expansion (above 50.0).Following a 1.1% rebound Friday,climbed higher to 105.95 (day-high at 106.47). Japan's 1Q GDP shrank at an annualized rate of 2.2% (vs -2.8% expected), while the Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI posted 45.2 in July (up from 42.6 in June). This morning, Tokyo's July Core CPI growth was reported at +0.4% on year (+0.1% expected).was down for a second day as it slipped 0.3% to 0.7124. Australia's central bank is expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25% today.