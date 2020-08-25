Asia Morning: S&P, Nasdaq at Records Again, Dow Eases

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks closed mixed. While both the(+12 points or 0.36% to 3443) and the(+95 points or 0.82% to 11721) closed at record levels again, theeased 60 points (-0.21%) to 28248.S&P 500 Index: Daily ChartSources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewMedia (+1.23%), Consumer Services (+1.19%) and Software & Services (+1.18%) sectors performed the best, while Energy (-1.42%), Automobiles & Components (-1.08%) and Utilities (-0.92%) sectors were laggards., J.M. Smucker (SJM +6.87%), Amgen (AMGN +5.37%) and Starbucks (SBUX +5.13%) were top gainers. On the other hand,, Exxon Mobil (XOM -3.17%) and Phillips 66 (PSX -3.17%) were top losers.Approximately 61.2% (58.8% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 67.7% (50.9% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.Regarding U.S. economic data,. New Home Sales jumped to an annualized rate of 901,000 units in July (790,000 units expected).Due later today were reports on(July preliminary reading, +4.5% on month expected).European stocks lacked upward momentum. Thedeclined 0.30%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 1.11%, while both Germany's DAX 30 and France's CAC 40 were broadly flat at close.U.S. government bonds prices eased further, as the benchmarkrose to 0.693% from 0.649% Monday.was little changed at $1,928 an ounce.U.S.(September) jumped 1.7% to $43.35 a barrel. Hurricane Laura is expected to reach the Gulf of Mexico later this week and traders are watching closely how oil output there would be disrupted.On the forex front, thedropped 0.3% on day to 93.01.advanced 0.4% to 1.1832. Official data showed that Germany's second quarter GDP was confirmed at -9.7% on quarter (-10.1% expected and previously estimated). On the other hand, the German IFO Business Climate Index rose to 92.6 in August (92.2 expected) from 90.4 in July.rose 0.6% to 1.3147.climbed 0.4% to 106.37, up for a second straight session.gained 0.3% to 0.6546. Official data showed that New Zealand recorded a trade surplus of 282 million New Zealand dollars (293 million New Zealand dollars surplus expected), where exports totaled 4.91 billion New Zealand dollars (as expected).Other commodity-linked currencies were broadly higher against the greenback, as market sentiment was boosted by progress in U.S.-China phase-one trade deal.rose 0.5% to 0.7193, whileslid 0.4% to 1.3168.