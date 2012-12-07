Apple shares climb on US manufacturing proposal

Shares in Apple climbed on the technology-heavy Nasdaq index at close of play last night (December 6th), after the firm's chief executive announced the company would be looking into moving more of its manufacturing operations to the US.

In an interview with NBC, Tim Cook – who took over the top job after the death of the computer business's revered founder Steve Jobs last year – said one of its Mac lines would be produced exclusively in its home country.

Apple's hardware is mostly assembled in China. Speculation the company was about to shift manufacturing grew when some of its products in its latest line had the words "assembled in USA" inscribed on the back.

Mr Cook said Apple already has products made in the US, including the iPhone, which is made in the world's largest economy and then shipped out for assembly overseas.

At close of play on Wall Street last night, Apple shares rose by 1.5 per cent to $547.24 per share.

Find out about the Nasdaq and spread betting strategies at City Index.