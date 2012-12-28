Apple fined by Chinese court over copyright violation

Apple has been fined by a Chinese court, which has ordered the Californian technology company to pay eight writers and two companies compensation for copyright infringement.

They had claimed that unlicensed electronic versions of their books were for sale on Apple's online store.

Apple has been handed a 1.03 million yuan (£100,000) penalty for the violation, according to the country's official news agency Xinhua.

Spokeswoman for the firm Carolyn Wu commented that Apple takes copyright complaints seriously.

"We're always updating our service to better assist content owners in protecting their rights," she stated.

This is the second time Apple has been fined for violating copyright in China, when in September 2012 a court handed the company a 520,000 yuan fine after an encyclopaedia publisher accused it of copyright infringement. Apple has appealed.

When the Nasdaq closed last night (December 27th), Apple shares rose by 0.4 per cent to $515.06 per unit.

