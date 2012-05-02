ANZ Bank reports strong profit numbers

ANZ’s result is solid but for us it’s not as good as it could have been. There might be some disappointment even though many global […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 2, 2012 12:50 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

ANZ’s result is solid but for us it’s not as good as it could have been. There might be some disappointment even though many global peers will envy the numbers. 

Underlying profit of $2.97bn is slightly ahead of market expectations for $2.94bn and the dividend is in line at 66 cents per share. The numbers imply a slight lift in profit in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, by a factor of around $100m. 

We would have thought a slightly better performance given the way Australian banks have moved out of cycle in setting residential mortgage rates – a large earnings contributor for all of them. 

Lending growth of 4% is slightly sluggish and will need to improve during the second half. Wealth management was also a drag, given the way financial markets have behaved, but again there is scope for improvement in the second half. 

Bottom line: It’s a solid result but one which might slightly disappoint the optimists. ANZ’s shares have run up nicely in anticipation of the strong earnings numbers and we think they could hold steady going into the ex-dividend period then coming off a touch. 

We would be taking profit and probably buying some Westpac should the shares sell off today on the ANZ announcement. Westpac had a relatively weaker first quarter and we think the second quarter result will surprise on the upside. 

For those seeking a long term Asia Pacific exposure, ANZ is our topic pick. Returns on equity just shy of 16% are much superior to regional peers. 

There is a clear cut strategy and a strong underlying Australian franchise.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.