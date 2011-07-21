All eyes will be on the EU summit schedule to be held in Brussels today

EUR/USD Range: 1.4210-1.4291 Support: 1.4160 Resistance: 1.4305 The dollar was already on the back foot going into Asia as Treasuries dipped on fears that the Gang of Six plan for raising the deficit ceiling may not be too well received by ratings agencies. Today will be all about comments from discussions on the second bailout package for Greece and the financial stability of the eurozone area. There’s scepticism that we will get the conclusion the market is hoping for as there is too much to debate and finalise in one day. The euro shrugged off the weak Chinese HSBC PMI data coming in at a 28-month low of 48.9, which caused other ‘risk on‘ currencies to weaken as positive headlines hit the wires.

GBP/USD Range: 1.6149 – 1.6195 Support: 1.6040 Resistance 1.6220 Sterling got a boost from the MPC minutes yesterday, as the reference to QE seen in last month’s minutes mysteriously vanished. It’s back to secondary markets for the pound, as the euro will dominate proceedings today. Medium-term views on the MPC and sterling will be data dependant as we approach Q2 GDP, which many expect to be flat at best.