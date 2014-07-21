All eyes on Ukraine and Russia

The main news today is still about the downed jet from Thursday. With no further truth coming out, the markets seem to have taken a […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 21, 2014 11:44 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The main news today is still about the downed jet from Thursday. With no further truth coming out, the markets seem to have taken a break and are sitting at the same levels for the last few days. The US is pressing the case against Russia and accusations are that pro-Russian rebels were behind the attack.

Today we have a data void and a Japanese holiday, also mixed with some school holidays starting in the UK. This leaves us with little to look out for, with possibly the summer break hitting the markets.

The euro is still holding above the 1.3500 level and has gained around 17 pips from the Asian session. It is still looking undecided as we await fresh data to show if the euro area inflation needs any more stimulus.

The pound is flat from the open and has been in a 20-pip range. In recent trading it has struggled to get back its momentum and is currently sitting just below 1.7100.

The yen has been strong against the US dollar since Thursday due to geopolitical concerns. It could remain the same as the holidays start, with a big support area at 100.75.

The Aussie still trying to get back above the 0.9400 level, sitting just below this. It has had a brief attempt overnight, only to be pushed back with sells at the figure. Overnight tonight Governor Stevens from the RBA is speaking and will no doubt put a negative word in there for the high exchange rate, for which the general reaction is to sell off.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3511 1.3491 1.3482 | Resistance 1.3572 1.3595 1.3605

 

USD/JPY

Supports 101.11 100.75 100.50 | Resistance 101.70 102.00 102.15

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.7024 1.7009 1.6990 | Resistance 1.7118 1.7143 1.7165

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.