All about the FOMC tonight

Yesterday the market saw USD gaining strength on views that the US FOMC minutes will be giving away clues as to when the tapering or […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 10, 2013 10:03 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Yesterday the market saw USD gaining strength on views that the US FOMC minutes will be giving away clues as to when the tapering or ending of QE will begin.  Mixed with some poor UK data, this sent risk off and continued through to Asia, except for AUD which had a slightly better rally due to sentiment that the rate cuts are overdone. The currency found some good support around the 0.9000 level.

Last night’s data in China shows a grim trade outlook after exports surprised to the downside and China’s Li warned that economic growth is under pressure.  Australia’s consumer sentiment dipped but AUD stayed strong and is trading just below the 0.9200 level currently.  Japan’s producer price index rose to its highest since Nov 2011 on oil and the BoJ easing forecasts by economists as Japan’s economy strengthened to help inflation.

Today we have not much in the way of data: German final CPI has come out as expected at 0.1% and French industrial production was slightly better than expected at -0.4%. There was, however, no reaction in the euro which was  currently trading just below 1.2800.  So the day will bring consolidation up until the main event in my view, with USD being the strongest across the board until we hear later tonight what the Fed has in store. Will they disappoint? There’s no clear indication as to when QE will be reduced or tapered.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.2840-1.2750-1.2660 | Resistance 1.2805-1.2850-1.2880


USD/JPY

Supports 100.25-99.75-99.25 | Resistance 100.80-101.30-101.50


GBP/USD

Supports 1.4850-1.4825-1.4760  | Resistance 1.4900-1.4925-1.4980

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.