Alcoa stocks up despite loss

Shares in Alcoa have risen following its latest results.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 9, 2014 12:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share price of aluminium producer Alcoa has risen despite the company revealing a loss for the first quarter of the year in its latest financial results.

It was confirmed by the company that in the January to March period, it made a loss of $178 million (£106 million), but its stocks were up on the New York Stock Exchange regardless.

Alcoa, which is among the world's biggest producers of aluminium, stated that one of the reasons for it making a loss during the three-month period was an eight per cent dip in the price of aluminium when compared to the same period in 2013.

CEO comments

Klaus Kleinfeld, Alcoa's chief executive officer, said: "Our transformation is accelerating – we're powering growth in our value-add businesses and aggressively reshaping our commodity business."

He added that the company also hit record downstream profitability during the first quarter of the year, while its results also show that it nearly tripled results in the midstream. Alcoa was also able to strengthen its upstream business for the tenth quarter in a row.

Investors were clearly convinced by the comments made by the Alcoa chief executive in a statement released alongside the results, as shares in the aluminium producer rose on the back of the figures.

Stocks in the business rose by 0.48 per cent on the New York Stock Exchange yesterday (April 8th) and added a further 2.63 per cent in after-hours trading in the US last night.

Alcoa revealed that it is increasing its 2014 global aerospace growth expectation by one percentage point – up from eight per cent to nine per cent, which the company noted was due to the "strong demand for both large commercial aircraft and regional jets and continued growth in the business jet market".

The firm added: "The company also continues to project 2014 growth in automotive (one per cent to four per cent), packaging (two per cent to three per cent), and building and construction (four per cent to six per cent).

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.