Air France offers deal to striking pilots

Air France has offered to scrap plans to expand its Transavia airline if its pilots return to work immediately.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 25, 2014 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Air France has offered a new deal to put a halt to a ten-day pilot strike which has grounded half of its flights.

The French airline said in a statement that it would scrap plans to expand its Transavia low-cost airline in Europe, if the strikes were stopped immediately and pilots returned to work. It added that there would be "a renewed guarantee that there will be no relocation" of jobs as part of the deal.

Pilots have been on strike in response to the lower rate of pay being offered by the expanding Transavia in comparison to Air France. They have warned that the strike could go on indefinitely unless the European expansion is scrapped. Air France has responded by instead saying that it would only increase the Transavia carrier in France.

Chairmen and chief executive officers of Air France, Alexandre de Juniac and Frederic Gagey said in a statement: "Our Transavia project is a 100 per cent pro-France project. It is about developing Transavia to encourage growth in France and quickly create more than 1,000 jobs in France (including 250 pilot jobs).

"With the withdrawal of the Transavia Europe project, there is now no reason to strike because there are no longer any concerns about relocation. We therefore call on the striking pilots to return to work immediately."

Air France is keen to end the strikes as it has been costing the airline up to €15 million (£11.8 million) a day. The company announced a profit warning in July as shares in the airline dropped over five per cent to €8.90. Air France-KLM stated that the announcement was made in response to problems with overcapacity and warned that it could lead to job cuts in the future.

Despite the airline deciding against expanding Transavia through Europe, shares in the airline grew by 1.1 per cent on Wednesday (September 24th) to €7.60 on the London Stock Exchange.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.