Ahead of German ZEW amp IFO

Both of Germany’s key business surveys are due this week. ZEW and IFO surveys involve responses from investors/managers (biased towards ECB’s OMT promise, Fed’s QE3, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 21, 2013 6:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Both of Germany’s key business surveys are due this week. ZEW and IFO surveys involve responses from investors/managers (biased towards ECB’s OMT promise, Fed’s QE3, Greece debt swap deal instead of econ/business effect) rather than the PMI, which involves purchasing managers and decision-makers, segmented by output, new orders and inventories.

Starting with Tuesday’s 10am GMT release, is the ZEW survey, which  targets financial market participants and is more influenced by market conditions such as equity markets, bond yields and liquidity, rather than the actual macro indicators, which tend to have more of a lag.

The ZEW expectations index rose over the last four months and is expected to a hit an eight-month high at 12.0 from 6.9 in December.

The ZEW current assessment index remains near two-year lows, attempting to build on its December’s 0.3 rebound to 5.7. It is expected at 6.2.

Due on Friday at 9am GMT is the release of the IFO business survey and its three components.

IFO current assessment is the most “current” coincident indicator of all three components and is the worst performer of all three. This is similar to the ZEW’s current assessment component, which also underperforms its “expectations” component. Hovering near three-year lows, the CA component will be important in revealing whether it will join the other forward-looking surveys into recovery, hence, reflecting improved sentiment and likely leading to expanded spending plans from businesses.

IFO business climate for January is expected to show its third monthly rise, reaching 103 (from December’s 103.4), after hitting two-year lows in October. The index has regained its three–month moving average for the first time since April 2012.

IFO expectations business climate is the highest of all three IFO components, standing at seven-month highs, is expected to reach 98.5 from 97.9 in February.

The charts below clearly show how the expectations components of the both the IFO & ZEW surveys are quick to recover and serve as a better leading indicator for equities and the euro. Considering the 31% rally in the Dax and 11% rise in the euro since June, financial metrics in Germany and the Eurozone are certain to spillover onto further optimism in both surveys and likely to feed into a positive self-reinforcing cycle. Extending into a two-week consolidation with support at 1.3255, EUR/USD eyes a renewed recovery to 1.3380, followed by 1.3420.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.