Aggreko shares plummet on profit warning

Shares in Aggreko have plunged after the company issued a profit warning.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 17, 2012 12:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Shares in the temporary power company Aggreko have plummeted on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) this morning (December 17th) after the firm announced a profit warning.

The business stated that it has struggled as a result of lower sales on the back of military spending cuts in Afghanistan, while uncertainty over some Japanese contracts could also mar performance in 2013.

Aggreko previously said that it had benefitted from its contract to supply power to the London 2012 Olympic Games – which led to a contract worth £59 million, but this is the second warning the firm has issued in the space of this year after claiming bad debts and a currency hit would impact full-year profits by 2.5 per cent back in October.

The company stated: "The economic environment we will be facing in 2013 is particularly uncertain … It is difficult at this stage to provide a definitive view of the likely pattern of trading in 2013."

At 11:35 GMT on the LSE shares in Aggreko had retreated by 15.6 per cent to 1792.00p, sliding to a 52-week low.

Find spread betting strategies for the FTSE 100 at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.