Stock market opening hours by region

Look at the stock market opening and closing times for different regions all over the world:

Region Trading hours (local) Trading hours (SGT) Asia 09:00 to 16:00 08:00 to 15:00 United States 09.30 to 16.00 EST 22.30 to 05.30 United Kingdom 08:00 to 16:30 GMT 16:00 to 00:30 Europe 09:00 to 17:30 CET

18:00 to 16:30

Australia and New Zealand 10:00 to 16:45 AEST 08:00 to 14:45 South America 09.30 to 17:00 20:30 to 01:00

Singapore market opening hours

Singapore has one main exchange: the Singapore Exchange, or SGX for short. Like many Asian markets, it includes a break for lunch, giving a seven-hour trading day. The SGX trading hours are as follows:

Country Stock Exchange Local time (SGT) Singapore Singapore Exchange (SGX) 09:00 to 12:00

13:00 to 17:00

Asian stock market hours

Asian stock market hours fall into the early shift of global market trading. In a lot of Asian countries, lunch breaks are common practice – so it’s important to know when trading will stop and restart. There is typically less liquidity anyway during the middle of the day, as most volume is found at the start and end of the day.

In some other Asian countries, such as India and South Korea, lunch breaks were banned to encourage more market activity.

Most Asian trading hours are only between 4 hours and 6.5 hours long. These shorter trading sessions see much less activity than other global sessions.

TYO opening hours Country Stock Exchange Local time SGT Japan Tokyo Stock Exchange 09:00 to 15:00

Lunch: 11:30 to 12:30 08:00 to 14:00

Lunch 10:30 to 11:30

Hang Seng opening hours Country Stock Exchange Local time SGT Hong Kong Hong Kong Stock Exchange 09:30 to 16:00

Lunch: 12:00 to 13:00 09:30 to 16:00

Lunch: 12:00 to 13:00

SSE opening hours Country Stock Exchange Local time SGT Shanghai Shanghai Stock Exchange 09:30 to 15:00

Lunch: 11:30 to 13:00 09:30 to 15:00

Lunch: 11:30 to 13:00

NSE opening hours Country Stock Exchange Local time SGT India National Stock Exchange of India 09:15 to 15:00 11:15 to 18:00

KRX opening hours Country Stock Exchange Local time SGT South Korea South Korea Stock Exchange 09:00 to 15:30 08:00 to 14:30

US market opening times for Singapore

The NYSE and the NASDAQ are the two largest American exchanges, both of which are in New York City. Their regular stock trading hours are Monday to Friday 9:30 to 16:30 EST (22:30 to 05:00 SGT). Most US exchanges do not close for lunch, but there is typically less trading in the middle of the day. Most liquidity for the US session is found at the opening and closing bells.

The US session is shorter than the UK market hours – totalling just six hours and 30 minutes. A shorter window of trading leads to less volatility, as more news occurs while the market is shut, giving everyone time to digest the information before they make a trade.

NYSE opening time Country Stock Exchange Local time (EST) SGT United States New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) 09:30 to 16:00 22:30 to 05:00

Nasdaq opening time Country Stock Exchange Local time (EST) SGT United States Nasdaq 09:30 to 16:00 22:30 to 05:00

TSE opening hours Country Stock Exchange Local time (EST) SGT Canada Toronto Stock Exchange 09:30 to 16:00 22:30 to 05:00

BMV opening hours Country Stock Exchange Local time (EST) SGT Mexico Mexican Stock Exchange 08:30 to 15:00 21:30 to 04:00

London market opening times

The London Stock Exchange (LSE) opens at 08:00 UK time (16:00 SGT) and closes at 16:30 (00:30 SGT) – with a break from 12:00 to 12:02 (20:00 to 20:02). The London stock market hours are some of the longest in the world – with a total of eight hours and 28 minutes of trading time.

Most other exchanges are only open for between five and seven hours. These longer hours mean there is likely to be more volatility, as more news occurs within the time that the market is open, giving traders and investors time to adjust positions.

The London Stock Exchange does close for lunch, but unlike markets in Asia and the Middle East which close for an hour, the LSE only closes between 12:00 and 12:02 GMT, or 20:00 and 20:02 SGT. The LSE is not open on weekends.

LSE trading hours in Singapore Country Stock Exchange Local time (GMT) SGT United Kingdom London Stock Exchange 08:00 to 16:30 16:00 to 00:30

European stock market hours

The European stock market is open for the longest period of all regions as it’s home to a vast number of exchanges. The Euronext is the largest, which represents a number of markets such as Amsterdam, Paris, Lisbon and Brussels.

The Euronext exchange doesn’t close for lunch and isn’t open on weekends. Just like the UK stock exchange hours, Euronext is open for much longer than normal hours – totalling eight hours and 30 minutes of trading time.

Although not part of the European Union, the London Stock Exchange and Moscow Exchange are European exchanges too, so you’ll see them grouped into the stock hours.

Country Stock Exchange Local time SGT Europe Euronext Amsterdam 09:00 to 17:40 16:00 to 00:40 Europe Euronext Paris 09:00 to 17:30 16:00 to 00:30 Europe Euronext Lisbon 09:00 to 17:30 16:00 to 00:30 Europe Euronext Brussels 09:00 to 17:30 16:00 to 00:30 United Kingdom London Stock Exchange 08:00 to 16:30 16:00 to 00:30 Germany Börse Frankfurt Stock Exchange 08:00 to 20:00 16:00 to 03:00 Russia Moscow Exchange 09:30 to 19:00 14:30 to 00:00 Spain Madrid Stock Exchange 09:30 to 17:30 16:00 to 00:30

Australian stock market hours

The Australian stock market is open from 08:00 to 14:00 Monday to Friday SGT, or six hours per day.

Country Stock Exchange Local time SGT Australia Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) 10:00 to 16:00 (AEST) 08:00 to 14:00

Lunch 10:30 to 11:30

New Zealand stock market hours

The New Zealand stock market is open for six hours and 45 minutes, from 05:00 to 11:45 Singapore time.

Country Stock Exchange Local time SGT New Zealand New Zealand Stock Exchange 10:00 to 16:45 (NZST) 05:00 to 11:45

South American stock market hours

These hours differ slightly for some South American exchanges, as although they overlap with the larger North American markets, they start and finish at slightly different times.

Unlike its North American counterparts, the Brazil Stock exchange is open for longer than most global markets – with a total of 7 hours 55 minutes. This means the exchange sees far more volatility than others as news is digested throughout the trading day.

Country Stock Exchange Local time (EST) SGT Brazil Brasil Bolsa Balcão S.A. (B3) 10:00 to 17:00 21:00 to 04:00 Argentina Buenos Aires Stock Exchange (BCBA) 11:00 to 17:00 22:00 to 04:00 Chile Santiago Stock Exchange (BVS) 09:30 to 16:00 20:30 to 03:00

Our market opening hours

TMarket hours may vary for individual stocks, but broadly our stock trading hours are:

Equites markets Hours SGT UK 16:00 to 00:30 US 22:30 to 05:00 US extended hours 16:00 to 08:00 Canadian

22:30 to 05:00

European

18:00 to 16:00

Hong Kong

09:30 to 18:00

(break 12:00 to 13:00)

Singapore

09:00 to 17:00

(break 12:00 to 13:00)



* Subject to daylight saving practices in the various jurisdictions.

* Subject to daylight saving practices in the various jurisdictions.

You can find the hours for each individual share in the market hours section of each dealing ticket in our platform.

