Stock market opening hours by region
Look at the stock market opening and closing times for different regions all over the world:
|
Region
|
Trading hours (local)
|
Trading hours (SGT)
|Asia
|09:00 to 16:00
|08:00 to 15:00
|United States
|09.30 to 16.00 EST
|22.30 to 05.30
|United Kingdom
|08:00 to 16:30 GMT
|16:00 to 00:30
|Europe
|09:00 to 17:30 CET
|18:00 to 16:30
|Australia and New Zealand
|10:00 to 16:45 AEST
|08:00 to 14:45
|South America
|09.30 to 17:00
|20:30 to 01:00
Singapore market opening hours
Singapore has one main exchange: the Singapore Exchange, or SGX for short. Like many Asian markets, it includes a break for lunch, giving a seven-hour trading day. The SGX trading hours are as follows:
|
Country
|
Stock Exchange
|
Local time (SGT)
|Singapore
|Singapore Exchange (SGX)
|09:00 to 12:00
13:00 to 17:00
Asian stock market hours
Asian stock market hours fall into the early shift of global market trading. In a lot of Asian countries, lunch breaks are common practice – so it’s important to know when trading will stop and restart. There is typically less liquidity anyway during the middle of the day, as most volume is found at the start and end of the day.
In some other Asian countries, such as India and South Korea, lunch breaks were banned to encourage more market activity.
Most Asian trading hours are only between 4 hours and 6.5 hours long. These shorter trading sessions see much less activity than other global sessions.
TYO opening hours
|
Country
|
Stock Exchange
|
Local time
|
SGT
|Japan
|Tokyo Stock Exchange
|09:00 to 15:00
Lunch: 11:30 to 12:30
|08:00 to 14:00
Lunch 10:30 to 11:30
Hang Seng opening hours
|
Country
|
Stock Exchange
|
Local time
|
SGT
|Hong Kong
|Hong Kong Stock Exchange
|09:30 to 16:00
Lunch: 12:00 to 13:00
|09:30 to 16:00
Lunch: 12:00 to 13:00
SSE opening hours
|
Country
|
Stock Exchange
|
Local time
|
SGT
|Shanghai
|Shanghai Stock Exchange
|09:30 to 15:00
Lunch: 11:30 to 13:00
|09:30 to 15:00
Lunch: 11:30 to 13:00
NSE opening hours
|
Country
|
Stock Exchange
|
Local time
|
SGT
|India
|National Stock Exchange of India
|09:15 to 15:00
|11:15 to 18:00
KRX opening hours
|
Country
|
Stock Exchange
|
Local time
|
SGT
|South Korea
|South Korea Stock Exchange
|09:00 to 15:30
|08:00 to 14:30
US market opening times for Singapore
The NYSE and the NASDAQ are the two largest American exchanges, both of which are in New York City. Their regular stock trading hours are Monday to Friday 9:30 to 16:30 EST (22:30 to 05:00 SGT). Most US exchanges do not close for lunch, but there is typically less trading in the middle of the day. Most liquidity for the US session is found at the opening and closing bells.
The US session is shorter than the UK market hours – totalling just six hours and 30 minutes. A shorter window of trading leads to less volatility, as more news occurs while the market is shut, giving everyone time to digest the information before they make a trade.
NYSE opening time
|
Country
|
Stock Exchange
|
Local time (EST)
|
SGT
|United States
|New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
|09:30 to 16:00
|22:30 to 05:00
Nasdaq opening time
|
Country
|
Stock Exchange
|
Local time (EST)
|
SGT
|United States
|Nasdaq
|09:30 to 16:00
|22:30 to 05:00
TSE opening hours
|
Country
|
Stock Exchange
|
Local time (EST)
|
SGT
|Canada
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|09:30 to 16:00
|22:30 to 05:00
BMV opening hours
|
Country
|
Stock Exchange
|
Local time (EST)
|
SGT
|Mexico
|Mexican Stock Exchange
|08:30 to 15:00
|21:30 to 04:00
London market opening times
The London Stock Exchange (LSE) opens at 08:00 UK time (16:00 SGT) and closes at 16:30 (00:30 SGT) – with a break from 12:00 to 12:02 (20:00 to 20:02). The London stock market hours are some of the longest in the world – with a total of eight hours and 28 minutes of trading time.
Most other exchanges are only open for between five and seven hours. These longer hours mean there is likely to be more volatility, as more news occurs within the time that the market is open, giving traders and investors time to adjust positions.
The London Stock Exchange does close for lunch, but unlike markets in Asia and the Middle East which close for an hour, the LSE only closes between 12:00 and 12:02 GMT, or 20:00 and 20:02 SGT. The LSE is not open on weekends.
LSE trading hours in Singapore
|
Country
|
Stock Exchange
|
Local time (GMT)
|
SGT
|United Kingdom
|London Stock Exchange
|08:00 to 16:30
|16:00 to 00:30
European stock market hours
The European stock market is open for the longest period of all regions as it’s home to a vast number of exchanges. The Euronext is the largest, which represents a number of markets such as Amsterdam, Paris, Lisbon and Brussels.
The Euronext exchange doesn’t close for lunch and isn’t open on weekends. Just like the UK stock exchange hours, Euronext is open for much longer than normal hours – totalling eight hours and 30 minutes of trading time.
Although not part of the European Union, the London Stock Exchange and Moscow Exchange are European exchanges too, so you’ll see them grouped into the stock hours.
|
Country
|
Stock Exchange
|
Local time
|
SGT
|Europe
|Euronext Amsterdam
|09:00 to 17:40
|16:00 to 00:40
|Europe
|Euronext Paris
|09:00 to 17:30
|16:00 to 00:30
|Europe
|Euronext Lisbon
|09:00 to 17:30
|16:00 to 00:30
|Europe
|Euronext Brussels
|09:00 to 17:30
|16:00 to 00:30
|United Kingdom
|London Stock Exchange
|08:00 to 16:30
|16:00 to 00:30
|Germany
|Börse Frankfurt Stock Exchange
|08:00 to 20:00
|16:00 to 03:00
|Russia
|Moscow Exchange
|09:30 to 19:00
|14:30 to 00:00
|Spain
|Madrid Stock Exchange
|09:30 to 17:30
|16:00 to 00:30
Australian stock market hours
The Australian stock market is open from 08:00 to 14:00 Monday to Friday SGT, or six hours per day.
|
Country
|
Stock Exchange
|
Local time
|
SGT
|Australia
|Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
|10:00 to 16:00 (AEST)
|08:00 to 14:00
Lunch 10:30 to 11:30
New Zealand stock market hours
The New Zealand stock market is open for six hours and 45 minutes, from 05:00 to 11:45 Singapore time.
|
Country
|
Stock Exchange
|
Local time
|
SGT
|New Zealand
|New Zealand Stock Exchange
|10:00 to 16:45 (NZST)
|05:00 to 11:45
South American stock market hours
These hours differ slightly for some South American exchanges, as although they overlap with the larger North American markets, they start and finish at slightly different times.
Unlike its North American counterparts, the Brazil Stock exchange is open for longer than most global markets – with a total of 7 hours 55 minutes. This means the exchange sees far more volatility than others as news is digested throughout the trading day.
|
Country
|
Stock Exchange
|
Local time (EST)
|
SGT
|Brazil
|Brasil Bolsa Balcão S.A. (B3)
|10:00 to 17:00
|21:00 to 04:00
|Argentina
|Buenos Aires Stock Exchange (BCBA)
|11:00 to 17:00
|22:00 to 04:00
|Chile
|Santiago Stock Exchange (BVS)
|09:30 to 16:00
|20:30 to 03:00
Our market opening hours
TMarket hours may vary for individual stocks, but broadly our stock trading hours are:
|
Equites markets
|
Hours SGT
|UK
|16:00 to 00:30
|US
|22:30 to 05:00
|US extended hours
|16:00 to 08:00
|Canadian
|22:30 to 05:00
|European
|18:00 to 16:00
|Hong Kong
|09:30 to 18:00
(break 12:00 to 13:00)
|Singapore
|09:00 to 17:00
(break 12:00 to 13:00)
* Subject to daylight saving practices in the various jurisdictions.
You can find the hours for each individual share in the market hours section of each dealing ticket in our platform. To see the trading hours for any share without committing any capital, open a free City Index demo account.
Ready to start trading shares? Open an account and get started today.