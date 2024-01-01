Markets Long Form Article Hero Gradient

Stock market hours

Stock market hours will reflect each exchange’s opening and closing times. Discover our trading hours for stock markets all over the world – including the LSE, NYSE and NASDAQ.

Stock market opening hours by region

Look at the stock market opening and closing times for different regions all over the world:

Region

Trading hours (local)

Trading hours (SGT)
Asia  09:00 to 16:00 08:00 to 15:00
United States 09.30 to 16.00 EST 22.30 to 05.30
United Kingdom  08:00 to 16:30 GMT 16:00 to 00:30
Europe 09:00 to 17:30 CET
 18:00 to 16:30
Australia and New Zealand  10:00 to 16:45 AEST 08:00 to 14:45 
South America   09.30 to 17:00 20:30 to 01:00 

Singapore market opening hours

Singapore has one main exchange: the Singapore Exchange, or SGX for short. Like many Asian markets, it includes a break for lunch, giving a seven-hour trading day. The SGX trading hours are as follows:

Country

Stock Exchange

Local time (SGT)
Singapore  Singapore Exchange (SGX) 09:00 to 12:00
13:00 to 17:00

Asian stock market hours

Asian stock market hours fall into the early shift of global market trading. In a lot of Asian countries, lunch breaks are common practice – so it’s important to know when trading will stop and restart. There is typically less liquidity anyway during the middle of the day, as most volume is found at the start and end of the day. 

In some other Asian countries, such as India and South Korea, lunch breaks were banned to encourage more market activity. 

Most Asian trading hours are only between 4 hours and 6.5 hours long. These shorter trading sessions see much less activity than other global sessions. 

TYO opening hours

Country

Stock Exchange

Local time

SGT
Japan  Tokyo Stock Exchange   09:00 to 15:00
Lunch: 11:30 to 12:30 		 08:00 to 14:00
Lunch 10:30 to 11:30

Hang Seng opening hours

Country

Stock Exchange

Local time

SGT
Hong Kong   Hong Kong Stock Exchange   09:30 to 16:00
Lunch: 12:00 to 13:00  		 09:30 to 16:00
Lunch: 12:00 to 13:00 

SSE opening hours

Country

Stock Exchange

Local time

SGT
Shanghai   Shanghai Stock Exchange  09:30 to 15:00
Lunch: 11:30 to 13:00  		 09:30 to 15:00
Lunch: 11:30 to 13:00 

NSE opening hours

Country

Stock Exchange

Local time

SGT
India   National Stock Exchange of India 09:15 to 15:00 11:15 to 18:00

KRX opening hours

Country

Stock Exchange

Local time

SGT
South Korea   South Korea Stock Exchange 09:00 to 15:30 08:00 to 14:30

US market opening times for Singapore

The NYSE and the NASDAQ are the two largest American exchanges, both of which are in New York City. Their regular stock trading hours are Monday to Friday 9:30 to 16:30 EST (22:30 to 05:00 SGT). Most US exchanges do not close for lunch, but there is typically less trading in the middle of the day. Most liquidity for the US session is found at the opening and closing bells.

The US session is shorter than the UK market hours – totalling just six hours and 30 minutes. A shorter window of trading leads to less volatility, as more news occurs while the market is shut, giving everyone time to digest the information before they make a trade. 

NYSE opening time

Country

Stock Exchange

Local time (EST)

SGT
United States New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) 09:30 to 16:00 22:30 to 05:00

Nasdaq opening time

Country

Stock Exchange

Local time (EST)

SGT
United States Nasdaq 09:30 to 16:00 22:30 to 05:00

TSE opening hours

Country

Stock Exchange

Local time (EST)

SGT
Canada Toronto Stock Exchange  09:30 to 16:00 22:30 to 05:00

BMV opening hours

Country

Stock Exchange

Local time (EST)

SGT
Mexico Mexican Stock Exchange   08:30 to 15:00 21:30 to 04:00

London market opening times

The London Stock Exchange (LSE) opens at 08:00 UK time (16:00 SGT) and closes at 16:30 (00:30 SGT) – with a break from 12:00 to 12:02 (20:00 to 20:02). The London stock market hours are some of the longest in the world – with a total of eight hours and 28 minutes of trading time.

Most other exchanges are only open for between five and seven hours. These longer hours mean there is likely to be more volatility, as more news occurs within the time that the market is open, giving traders and investors time to adjust positions. 

The London Stock Exchange does close for lunch, but unlike markets in Asia and the Middle East which close for an hour, the LSE only closes between 12:00 and 12:02 GMT, or 20:00 and 20:02 SGT. The LSE is not open on weekends.

LSE trading hours in Singapore

Country

Stock Exchange

Local time (GMT)

SGT
United Kingdom London Stock Exchange 08:00 to 16:30 16:00 to 00:30

European stock market hours

The European stock market is open for the longest period of all regions as it’s home to a vast number of exchanges. The Euronext is the largest, which represents a number of markets such as Amsterdam, Paris, Lisbon and Brussels. 

The Euronext exchange doesn’t close for lunch and isn’t open on weekends. Just like the UK stock exchange hours, Euronext is open for much longer than normal hours – totalling eight hours and 30 minutes of trading time. 

Although not part of the European Union, the London Stock Exchange and Moscow Exchange are European exchanges too, so you’ll see them grouped into the stock hours. 

Country

Stock Exchange

Local time

SGT
Europe Euronext Amsterdam 09:00 to 17:40 16:00 to 00:40
Europe Euronext Paris 09:00 to 17:30 16:00 to 00:30
Europe Euronext Lisbon 09:00 to 17:30 16:00 to 00:30
Europe Euronext Brussels  09:00 to 17:30 16:00 to 00:30
United Kingdom London Stock Exchange 08:00 to 16:30 16:00 to 00:30
Germany Börse Frankfurt Stock Exchange  08:00 to 20:00 16:00 to 03:00
Russia Moscow Exchange   09:30 to 19:00 14:30 to 00:00
Spain Madrid Stock Exchange   09:30 to 17:30 16:00 to 00:30

Australian stock market hours

The Australian stock market is open from 08:00 to 14:00 Monday to Friday SGT, or six hours per day.

Country

Stock Exchange

Local time

SGT
Australia  Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)  10:00 to 16:00 (AEST)  08:00 to 14:00  
Lunch 10:30 to 11:30

New Zealand stock market hours

The New Zealand stock market is open for six hours and 45 minutes, from 05:00 to 11:45 Singapore time.

Country

Stock Exchange

Local time

SGT
New Zealand  New Zealand Stock Exchange   10:00 to 16:45 (NZST)  05:00 to 11:45

South American stock market hours

These hours differ slightly for some South American exchanges, as although they overlap with the larger North American markets, they start and finish at slightly different times. 

Unlike its North American counterparts, the Brazil Stock exchange is open for longer than most global markets – with a total of 7 hours 55 minutes. This means the exchange sees far more volatility than others as news is digested throughout the trading day.  

Country

Stock Exchange

Local time (EST)

SGT
Brazil  Brasil Bolsa Balcão S.A. (B3) 10:00 to 17:00 21:00 to 04:00
Argentina   Buenos Aires Stock Exchange (BCBA)   11:00 to 17:00   22:00 to 04:00 
Chile   Santiago Stock Exchange (BVS)   09:30 to 16:00  20:30 to 03:00 

Our market opening hours

TMarket hours may vary for individual stocks, but broadly our stock trading hours are:

Equites markets

Hours SGT
UK 16:00 to 00:30
US   22:30 to 05:00
US extended hours  16:00 to 08:00
Canadian
 22:30 to 05:00
European
18:00 to 16:00
Hong Kong
 09:30 to 18:00
(break 12:00 to 13:00)
Singapore
 09:00 to 17:00
(break 12:00 to 13:00)

* Subject to daylight saving practices in the various jurisdictions.

You can find the hours for each individual share in the market hours section of each dealing ticket in our platform. To see the trading hours for any share without committing any capital, open a free City Index demo account.

Ready to start trading shares? Open an account and get started today.

Shares Share Trading
Shares market hours

A better trading experience

Discover how FOREX.com platforms can give you an edge.
Discover our platforms

Learn to trade with confidence

Head over to the FOREX.com Academy for curated courses designed to get you started on the markets.
Start learning now

Stock market hours FAQs

How does daylight savings affect these hours?

While daylight savings time (DST) doesn’t exist in Singapore, the changes in hours in other countries will affect times in SGT. For example, when the UK switches from GMT to BST, the opening and closing hours for the London Stock Exchange will be one hour earlier in Singapore.

Was this answer helpful?

What is the stock market power hour?

Power hour is the time just before a market closes, and when a lot of share traders will look to buy and sell stocks. It tends to see a lot of volatility and liquidity as market participants adjust their positions before the market shuts. 

While power hour will depend on each stock exchange’s opening hours, the global power hour is considered to be between 03:00 and 04:00 SGT when the US stock market is winding down.

While power hour will depend on each individual stock exchange’s opening hours, the global power hour is generally considered to be between 7pm and 8pm (UTC) when the US stock market is winding down.

Learn more about end-of-day trading.

Was this answer helpful?

What impacts the volatility of shares?

The volatility of stock markets increases around major news events. Market-moving events can change from country to country, exchange to exchange, and stock to stock. This makes it important to understand all the factors that could move your share’s price before you take a position. 

Examples of events to watch out for include:

  • Company earnings
  • Macroeconomic indicators
  • Political announcements and policy changes
Was this answer helpful?

What are the stock market trading hours?

Stock market trading hours vary by exchange and geographical location. Often when people are talking about the stock market, they’re referring to US exchanges – such as the NYSE or NASDAQ – which are open from 14.30 to 21:00 UTC (22:30 to 05:00 SGT). 

While these are the ‘normal’ trading hours for shares, there is activity outside of this session. Most stock exchanges will offer pre- and post-market trading, Monday to Friday. These sessions don’t work in the same way as the regular hours, as buyers and sellers are paired directly together through electronic communication networks, rather than going through brokers or trading providers. 

Most share trading hours will run from Monday-Friday, five days a week. There are no regular trading hours for stocks on Saturdays or Sundays. So, if you see news about stocks being up or down over the weekend, it’s most likely stock futures – which begin trading at 23:00 Sunday night UTC, which is 07:00 SGT. 

Was this answer helpful?