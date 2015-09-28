yen firms amid stock market sell off 1432342015

With the U.S. dollar mixed against other major currencies but modestly down overall on Monday, USD/JPY dropped below the 120.00 level once again as the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 28, 2015 9:25 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

With the U.S. dollar mixed against other major currencies but modestly down overall on Monday, USD/JPY dropped below the 120.00 level once again as the Japanese yen strengthened amid plunging stock markets.

U.S. and European stock markets dropped precipitously on Monday in the face of increased uncertainty surrounding global economic growth. The yen rallied in response to this market volatility, as it attracted safe haven asset flows.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

 

USD/JPY has been consolidating within a tightening triangle chart pattern for the past month since the partial recovery from late August’s plummet. Throughout the course of this consolidation, the currency pair has fluctuated almost methodically above and below the noted 120.00 price area and, for the most part, below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

At the same time, the 50-day average has progressively begun to converge with the 200-day average. This type of close convergence has not taken place in well over a year, and could be a signal of continued downside risk for USD/JPY. In the event of an actual cross of the 50-day moving average below the 200-day, a “death cross” will have occurred, which could presage a potential bearish trend change.

Before this would potentially occur, however, the short-term bearish trigger to watch for would be a continued drop below 120.00 and a subsequent breakdown below the noted triangle consolidation pattern. Further stock market volatility would likely be the catalyst for such a drop.

In the event of this breakdown, the next major downside target for USD/JPY should be at the 118.00 support level, followed further to the downside by the key 115.50 support objective.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.