WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Keeping an Eye on Economic Growth Metrics

WTI Crude Oil's momentum is shifting gears from MENA tensions towards economic growth statistics

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 2:02 PM
Oil refinery
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

As economic growth indicators guide monetary policies and influence oil demand potential, the current leading indicators include:

  • Chinese Manufacturing PMI, which posted a reading of 50.4 today, indicating continued expansion in the industrial sector
  • The U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI expectation to touch the lower limit of the industrial expansion metric at 50 on Wednesday
  • Anticipated growth in the U.S ISM Services PMI from 51.4 towards 52 on Friday
  • The Fed’s economic outlook, to be unveiled following the rate decision on Wednesday, and provide insight into projected growth levels for the U.S economy, and consequently, oil demand
  • U.S Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s statement suggesting that U.S. economic growth may have been stronger than indicated by first-quarter output data

From a technical perspective: USOIL and UKOIL proceed with another correction this week touching the 82.22 and 86.81 lows respectively.

UKOIL – 1H Time Frame – Logarithmic Scale

WTI Crude Oil - UKOIL

The current daily low on the UKOIL chart touched down at a 100% Fibonacci extension from the 88.61 and 88.20 highs, reaching the 86.81 low. Rebounding from the mentioned low, a bullish engulfing candle across the 1H to 4H has secured bullish sentiment, with potential price levels expected to reach near 88.30 and 88.60, following the breakout above 88. On the downside, a break below today’s low could potentially lead towards critical support levels around 86.50 and 86 in the short run, and 85.20 in the longer run.

USOIL – 1H Time Frame – Logarithmic Scale

WTI Crude Oil - USOIL

Similar to UKOIL, the daily low on USOIL extended slightly beyond the 100% Fibonacci extension from the highs of 84.42 and 83.88, reversing with a bullish engulfing pattern across the 1H and 4H time frames.

The mid and bottom ends of the year’s up trending channel remain significant resistance and support levels, respectively within the parameters of 85.70 and 80.70. From a 1H time frame perspective, a bullish drive above the 83.80 zone could encounter resistance near the short term high of 84.40, and the longer-term high near 85.70. On the downside, a break below the 82 level can potentially lead to the retest of lows around 81.70 and 80.70.

Expanding economic growth statistics have the potential to revive Crude Oil’s bullish momentum; however, ISM PMI metrics falling below expectations or the 50 expansion criteria could signal otherwise, potentially leading oil prices to retest critical lows along this year’s bull run.

 

Related tags: UK Crude Oil US Crude Oil Trade Ideas Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls & is on track to decline across April
Today 01:24 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves on stronger Eurozone economy as focus turns to US data
Today 12:21 PM
DAX, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:15 AM
EUR/USD price action warns of downside risk ahead of key inflation and growth data
Today 06:10 AM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: The ‘downside’ to selling in May and going away
Today 04:04 AM
AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
Today 02:37 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK Crude Oil articles

Energy
Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
    Energy
    Crude oil outlook: What now after a volatile two weeks?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 11, 2024 06:00 AM
      Energy
      WTI technical analysis: Crude oil extends recovery on Red Sea attacks
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 18, 2023 03:45 PM
        Research
        FTSE and crude oil analysis: Will rebound in oil finally lift UK index?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 29, 2023 11:45 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.