will usdcad continue falling or buck its sharp downtrend 1801752016

USD/CAD has been entrenched in an exceptionally sharp plunge for nearly two months as the US dollar has fallen substantially from its highs, oil has […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 14, 2016 5:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/CAD has been entrenched in an exceptionally sharp plunge for nearly two months as the US dollar has fallen substantially from its highs, oil has staged a significant comeback from its recent long-term lows, and the Bank of Canada opted to keep interest rates on hold instead of cutting rates last week. The resulting USD/CAD slide has pressured the currency pair from its January multi-year highs above 1.4600 resistance down to the current four-month lows around 1.3200 support.

In the course of this free fall, USD/CAD has broken down below multiple key support levels, including 1.3600 and 1.3400, and both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Currently, the currency pair has dropped down to a major confluence of support at both the noted 1.3200 level as well as a major uptrend support line extending all the way back to the mid-2014 lows. Additionally, technical indicators are signaling that USD/CAD has been well oversold since at least late-February.

With the currency pair currently at a critical technical juncture, its short-term fate could likely be affected by a few upcoming developments. First, the US FOMC meeting and statement on Wednesday should provide a glimpse as to the Federal Reserve’s near-term monetary policy stance. Although the Fed is not expected to raise interest rates at this meeting, its policy comments should be especially important in light of the European Central Bank’s announcement of substantial rate cuts and easing measures last week. If the Fed maintains its relatively hawkish “wait-and-see” outlook, the US dollar could continue to be supported. In the event that the Fed becomes pressured to take on a more dovish stance, however, the US dollar could break down further.

Of course, the continually unfolding saga surrounding crude oil and major oil-producing nations will also be instrumental in the near-future trajectory of USD/CAD, as the Canadian dollar is highly correlated with crude oil due to Canada’s substantial reliance on oil-related exports. While the price of crude oil has rebounded and recovered significantly for more than a month due to ongoing speculation of a potential deal to cap crude output by some OPEC nations and Russia, comments this past weekend from Iran have placed somewhat of a damper on that speculation. Specifically, Iran’s oil minister stated that the country would only participate in the output freeze when it reached production of 4 million barrels per day, which is around 2 million more barrels per day than current production levels.

As negotiations among the major oil-producing nations continue, new developments surrounding crude oil should have a significant impact on the Canadian dollar. Add to that the potential impact of the Fed’s policy outlook, and USD/CAD could make some significant moves this week and for the second half of this month.

Technically, with any breakdown below the noted trend line and 1.3200 support, the major downside targets are at the 1.3000 psychological level followed by the key 1.2800 support level. To the upside, any relief rally or bounce from the current support should meet major resistance around the noted 1.3600 resistance level.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.