will disinflation be an issue for the fomc 119072015

We saw some big moves off the recent lows for the risk pairs, with EUR/USD bouncing 1.1220 to highs of 1.1420. There’s a similar story […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 28, 2015 5:41 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

We saw some big moves off the recent lows for the risk pairs, with EUR/USD bouncing 1.1220 to highs of 1.1420. There’s a similar story for GBP/USD, from lows of 1.5058 to highs of 1.5220. The moves look to be positioning on the FOMC tonight, with the global disinflation pressures likely to be the hot topic in the wording.

What most are expecting to happen is a dovish tilt, with comments about the risks on the downside to near-term inflation. The Hawks will be wanting to hear reiteration of the need to look through the current disinflationary impulse. These will be the key drivers of the markets tonight, which will give clues to where the FED may be looking to raise rates, as so far most suggestions of as early as June have been pushed back to September/October time.

Overnight the Aussie made a break above the 0.80 handle after reacting best to the trimmed mean CPI data that beat expectations, but  the markets are still cautious as the headline CPI falls to 0.2% from last 0.5%. Currently AUD/USD is trading below 0.8000.

EUR/USD started the day off weak, after big gains yesterday with possible profit taking as we gear up for the FOMC statement and rate decision. The euro also got a lot of cross-buying action yesterday, mainly on the CHF side as the SNB’s Danthine maintained his intention to intervene in the FX markets, as the EUR/CHF level is not at the desired level. This saw the EUR/CHF rally more than 200 points, then back to where it started after profit taking takes over and the fact no intervention happened. This is still a very volatile time for the CHF pairs. Currently EUR/USD is trading above 1.1300 and EUR/CHF below 1.0300.

GBP/USD again matched the losses of the Euro early on this morning, in anticipation of the FOMC data. Yesterday’s gains were very much against the grain of the trend, with the weak GDP data possibly causing more issues for the BoE in its race to raise rates now with falling inflation and GDP. Currently GBP/USD is trading below the 1.5200 level.

EUR/USD
Supports  1.1250-1.1140-1.1055   | Resistance 1.1450-1.1540-1.1650

USD/JPY
Supports  1.1720-1.1660-1.1590  Resistance  1.1850-1.1925-1.1980

GBP/USD
Supports  1.5090-1.4990-1.4930  Resistance  1.5255-1.5320-1.5420

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.