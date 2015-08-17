what a fed rate hike means for the dollar 1055812015

Some people have been looking for the Fed to hike interest rates to help reignite the dollar rally. Bad news, some fairly basic analysis suggests […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 17, 2015 4:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Some people have been looking for the Fed to hike interest rates to help reignite the dollar rally. Bad news, some fairly basic analysis suggests that the dollar is not that closely related to the Fed’s rate hiking cycles.

We looked at previous hiking cycles in 1987, 1994, 1999, and 2004, here are the results:

1987: dollar fell in the first few months of hikes.

1994: Dollar drifted sideways, before embarking on a mild upward trend.

1999: the dollar continued with its mild uptrend, which had started before the Fed began raising interest rates.

2004: The dollar fell as the Fed embarked on a rate hiking cycle.

You can see a visual representation of this in the chart below, which shows the dollar index and the US Base rate, this chart has been normalised to show how the two move together.

So what does this mean for traders?

  • Do not rely on the Fed to determine the direction of the dollar in the coming months.
  • The dollar tends to follow its predominant trend when the Fed starts to hike rates.
  • There is no direct link between the Fed hiking rates and the dollar falling, when a weak dollar has coincided with a Fed hiking cycle it has been falling for some time already.
  • Due to this, we may see a muted reaction to a potential Fed rate hike next month.

Where could the dollar go this time?

If the Fed does hike rates next month (the jury is still out with only a 50% chance of a hike priced in by the Fed Funds futures market), history tells us not to expect too much of a reaction in the buck. However, because the dollar has rallied into this rate hike, it has been in an uptrend since mid-2014, there is a chance that the buck could rally alongside a Fed rate hiking cycle, although our analysis tells us that this may have little to do with the Fed actually hiking rates.

Figure 1:

17_08_cityindex

Source: Gain Capital, Data: Bloomberg

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.