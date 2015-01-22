What happened yesterday

The Wall Street Index (proxy for the Dow Jones Industrial Average) has not managed to break above the 17600 neckline resistance of the “Inverse Head & Shoulders” configuration even though the broader S&P 500 has broken out from a similar configuration. Interesting times ahead! Please click on this link for more details on our yesterday’s write-up.

Key elements

The Index is still evolving within an impending bullish “Inverse Head & Shoulders” configuration with the neckline resistance at 17600.

The 17740 level is the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 16 January 2015 low to 21 January 2015 low.

The RSI oscillator remains bullish above its trendlline support and 50% level.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 17535

Pivot (key support): 17390

Resistance: 17600, 17740 & 17920

Next support: 17250

Conclusion

The Wall Street Index (proxy for the Dow Jones Industrial Average) needs to clear above 17600 to trigger a further upside movement towards 17740 in the first instance.

However, a break below 17390 (daily pivotal support) may negate the bullish tone for a slide towards the significant support at 17250.

Disclaimer

