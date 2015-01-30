What happened yesterday

The Wall Street Index (proxy for the Dow Jones Industrial Average) has managed to drift down and almost hit the lower limit of the “Expanding Wedge” range configuration at 17170 before reversing up sharply.

The Index has broken above a former short-term pull-back resistance now turns support at 17300 which also corresponds with the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 29 January 2015 low to 30 January 2015 high.

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold regjon

Pivot (key support): 17300

Resistance: 17690 & 17900

Next support: 17170

As long as the daily pivotal support at 17300 holds, the Index is likely to stage a further push up towards 17690 with a maximum limit set at the range top at 17900.

On the other hand, a break below 17300 may see another slide to retest the lower limit of the “Expanding Wedge” range configuration at 17170.

