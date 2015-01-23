What happened yesterday

The Wall Street Index (proxy for the Dow Jones Industrial Average) has staged a bullish breakout from its “Inverse Head & Shoulders” configuration finally (lagging behind the S&P 500) and met our target at 17740 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous day’s outlook.

Key elements

The upper limit (2075/2078) of the short-term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 16 January 2015 stands at 17900/17920.

The 17900/17920 resistance also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster.

The 17700 level also coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 21 January 2015 low to its current high.

The Stochastic oscillator has just turned up from its oversold region.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 17700

Resistance: 17900/17920

Next support: 17585/17535

Conclusion

The short-term bullish trend in place since 16 January 2015 low remains intact for the Wall Street Index (proxy for the Dow Jones Industrial Average). As long as the daily pivotal support at 17700 holds, the Index is likely to stage a potential push up towards 17900/17920.

*A point of caution is that we are likely in the final stage of this short-term bullish trend based on the fractal approach (Elliot Wave) and we may start to see a setback (wave 4) below 17900/17920.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 17700 may invalidate the “push up scenario” to see a slide towards the next support at 17585/17535 (also the lower limit of the short-term ascending channel).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.