Key elements

The Index is turning up from the lower limit of its ascending channel in place since 16 January 2015. The upper limit of the ascending channel stands at 17725.

The 17725 level also coincides with the 0.764 Fibonacci projection from 16 January 2015 low to 19 January 2015 low.

Since the recovery from last Friday, the Index has traced out an impending bullish “Inverse Head & Shoulders” configuration with the neckline resistance at 17600.

The RSI oscillator remains bullish above its support and 50% level.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 17420

Resistance: 17600 & 17725

Next support: 17250

Conclusion

As long as the 17420 daily pivotal support holds and a break above 17600, the Wall Street Index (proxy for the Dow Jones Industrial Average) may see a further upside movement to target 17725.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 17420, the Index is likely to stage a decline towards the significant support at 17250.

