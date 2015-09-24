usdjpy waiting for a break 1390722015

It has been a fairly quiet session in Asia, although USDJPY was strengthened early in the session as the Nikkei came back online after three […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 24, 2015 6:08 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

It has been a fairly quiet session in Asia, although USDJPY was strengthened early in the session as the Nikkei came back online after three days on holiday. The Nikkei had some catching up to do, with the Nikkei 225 sinking over 2% in the morning session which resulted in a rally in the yen.

 

Overall, USDJPY appears to be trapped in medium-term sideways wedge formation. The market is juggling the idea of tighter monetary policy in the US with the safe haven attractiveness of the yen. Fears about the health of the global economy, underpinned by deteriorating economic indicators from China and turmoil in emerging markets, are pushing investors towards the yen and other safe haven assets, even at the expensive of the global reserve currency, the US dollar.

 

Meanwhile, this concern is leading investors to question prior assumptions about tighter monetary policy in the US, with the Fed choosing to remain on hold this month largely due to those fears. There’s an increasing possibility that the Fed won’t raise interest rates this year, which is casting doubt over recent US dollar strength. And, if these concerns prove to be well-founded then the US dollar may face intense selling pressure in the medium-term.

 

From a technical perspective, USDJPY looks to be in a wait-and-see mode, with the pair sticking ever closer to the all-important psychological level around 120.00. SMAs are bunching up as the pair’s trading range narrows, indicating that investors are unsure of what direction USDJPY should be heading in. Accordingly, we’re waiting for a break of the aforementioned wedge formation before pushing our bias heavily in either direction.

USDJPY

Source: City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.