USDJPY poised for bullish breakout

With almost all other USD pairs breaking out recently, the USD/JPY has lagged behind.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 26, 2019 1:29 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The USD/JPY is one to watch for a potential breakout. With almost all other USD pairs breaking out recently, the USD/JPY has lagged behind. In part, this has been due to the yen’s status as a haven currency with risk assets coming under pressure from time to time over the past couple of weeks, owing to concerns stemming from the US-China trade situation to Trump’s impeachment and the economy. But is that about to change? Yesterday, the USD/JPY formed a bullish engulfing candle, finding support off its 50-day moving average and horizontal support at 107.00. But it has struggled to show any bullish follow-through so far in today’s session. Yet, the losses have been limited and at the time of writing it was trying to come back. If it manages to take out resistance around 107.80 then that could trigger technical buying above that level.  This could lead to a potential move initially towards recent high at 108.50 but over time to the next cluster of resistance in the 109.50 area, where we also have the 200 MA converging. However, if support at 107.00 gives way at the second time of asking then this would potentially invalidate this bullish scenario. In this case, a drop to the next support at 106.40 would then become likely.

Source: eSignal and City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.