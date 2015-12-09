usdjpy drops under key 122 00 support 1790102015

With the US dollar in pullback mode against most major currencies on Wednesday, USD/JPY broke down below a prolonged trading range consolidation that has been […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 9, 2015 5:11 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

With the US dollar in pullback mode against most major currencies on Wednesday, USD/JPY broke down below a prolonged trading range consolidation that has been in place for the past month, and tentatively dropped below a major support level at 122.00.

This support level is also only slightly above where the 50-day and 200-day moving averages have just converged. Wednesday’s drop also broke down below a key uptrend support line that extends back to the mid-October hammer candle low near 118.00.

The current dollar pullback occurs just one week ahead of the pivotal Fed announcement on Wednesday of next week, when the long-awaited decision as to whether or not there will be a 2015 interest rate hike will finally arrive. Financial markets continue to hold broad-based expectations that the Fed will opt to raise rates, thereby providing some support for the US dollar, but much of those expectations have already been priced into the strengthening greenback in the past several weeks.

The USD/JPY tumble on Wednesday was also helped along by falling European stock markets, including the FTSE and DAX, as well as struggling US equity markets.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

 

In the event of a sustained drop below 122.00 support as a result of further stock market volatility and a further potential pullback in the US dollar, the next major downside price objective is at the 120.00 psychological support level. In the event of a bounce from the noted 122.00-area support on a dollar rebound ahead of next week’s Fed decision, upside resistance resides around 123.75, the high of the past month’s trading range, followed by the key 125.00 resistance level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.