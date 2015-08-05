usdcad pulls back on us canada data releases 965652015

USD/CAD (daily chart shown below)  retreated on Wednesday from its key resistance target around the 1.3200 price level after a series of economic data points […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 5, 2015 3:46 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/CAD (daily chart shown below)  retreated on Wednesday from its key resistance target around the 1.3200 price level after a series of economic data points were released in both the US and Canada.

In the US, according to ADP, the private sector showed an increase of just 185,000 jobs in July against expectations of a 216,000 increase. In addition, the US trade deficit widened in June by 7.1 percent to $43.8 billion, against expectations of a $42.8 billion gap. Both of these data points implied some obstacles to economic growth in the US, and served to place moderate pressure on the US dollar on Wednesday morning.

At the same time, trade balance figures from Canada showed its deficit narrowing from $3.4 billion in May to less than half a billion in June. The major portion of exports from Canada are purchased by the US. Prior expectations were for a less dramatic narrowing of the deficit to $2.8 billion in June. This positive data release helped to provide a lift to the Canadian dollar.

USD/CAD Daiy Chart

 

Together, these data points prompted a retreat for USD/CAD after an entire week of substantial gains. Since the modest pullback in late July, the currency pair has been on a sharp incline based mainly upon US rate hike expectations and further weakness in crude oil. This combination of factors prompted a rise from below the 1.3000 psychological level to the pair’s upside target at 1.3200 resistance, which was initially hit on Tuesday. In the process, USD/CAD has again established close to an 11-year high.

From a longer-term perspective, USD/CAD has been trading for the past year within a strong bullish trend framed by a well-defined uptrend line extending back to July of last year. That trend line was tested on a pullback in mid-June, but for more than a month, USD/CAD has advanced almost unceasingly to its current heights.

Despite Wednesday’s pullback, with the US dollar continuing to strengthen on rate hike anticipation and with crude oil continuing to be pressured by persistent oversupply conditions and production levels, USD/CAD could well have further upside before making any substantial pullback or correction.

With any sustained breakout above the 1.3200 resistance level, the next major upside target is at the 1.3400 level. To the downside, any further pullback should find key support around the noted 1.3000 psychological level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.