usdcad maintains resilience near new 11 year high 1449092015

Having reached up to a new 11-year high on Tuesday after rallying for more than a week, USD/CAD pulled back modestly on Wednesday morning due […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 30, 2015 6:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Having reached up to a new 11-year high on Tuesday after rallying for more than a week, USD/CAD pulled back modestly on Wednesday morning due in part to a slightly better-than-expected GDP reading out of Canada that gave a brief lift to the Canadian dollar.

A surge in US dollar strength on Wednesday, however, served to support USD/CAD and kept the currency pair trading around the key 1.3400 level, just below Tuesday’s noted multi-year high at 1.3456.

Last week saw a breakout of the currency pair above a prolonged triangle consolidation pattern. That breakout extended a sharp bullish trend that has been in place since the May lows just above 1.1900. From a longer-term perspective, however, USD/CAD has been entrenched in a strong uptrend since the late-2012 lows below parity.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

A persistently strong US dollar and weak crude oil prices, along with a consistently dovish Bank of Canada, have been the primary driving forces behind the rather spectacular rise of the USD/CAD currency pair.

With the US dollar benefiting from market expectations of an initial Fed rate hike sometime this year, and crude oil continuing to pressure the Canadian dollar as it suffers from persistent over-supply and under-demand concerns, the overall prospects for USD/CAD remain significantly bullish.

However, having over-extended up to an 11-year high and facing key resistance around the 1.3400 level, bullish momentum could be slowed on a short-term basis with a pullback. Key support on such a pullback currently resides around the 1.3200 level.

With any continuation of the current bullish run and sustained trading above 1.3400, the primary upside target remains around the 1.3600 resistance level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.