usdcad eyes multi year highs 1752072015

Since mid-October, when it dipped to a low just above major 1.2800 support, USD/CAD has rebounded in nearly a month-long attempt to regain its multi-year […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 11, 2015 7:58 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Since mid-October, when it dipped to a low just above major 1.2800 support, USD/CAD has rebounded in nearly a month-long attempt to regain its multi-year highs above 1.3400. This rise has been partly supported by a strong US dollar that has ridden a wave of renewed speculation over a Fed rate hike in December. It has also been supported by persistently weak crude oil prices that have weighed heavily on the energy-correlated Canadian dollar.

After last Friday’s surprisingly positive US non-farm payrolls report that added to anticipation of a December Fed rate hike, USD/CAD surged to a new one-month high above 1.3300. The present week has seen a modest pullback from that high, but both the fundamentals and technicals currently support further potential upside for the currency pair to continue the longstanding uptrend.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

Further contributing to the weakness of the Canadian dollar, and the resulting strength of USD/CAD, has been the consistently depressed state of crude oil prices due to continuing oversupply issues now and for the foreseeable future. On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute reported a much larger than expected US inventory build last week of 6.3 million barrels, against prior expectations of only a 1 million barrel increase. This led to US crude oil extending its sharp decline of the past week. Official government data from the US Energy Information Administration is slated for Thursday.

Other important data this week that could affect USD/CAD’s attempt to extend its uptrend are Friday’s Core Retail Sales and Producer Price Index releases from the US. Positive numbers could further cement the prospects for a Fed rate hike next month, thereby potentially pushing the currency pair even higher.

With the combination of weak crude oil prices and a Fed-supported US dollar, USD/CAD could soon be poised to make a run at September’s 11-year high of 1.3456. Any further push above that high could then target the 1.3600 resistance level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.