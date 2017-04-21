u s stock focus potential corrective down move remains intact for goldman 1849702017
The recent horrendous 6% fall seen in Goldman Sachs (GS) share price from Monday, 17 April 2017 closing price of 226.26 to a recent low of 213.18 seen on 18 April 2017 had been mainly attributed to its latest Q1 2016 earnings results where it came in below expectations (5.19 EPS -consensus versus 5.15 EPS – actual). Since its current all-time high of 255.15 printed on 01 March 2017, GS had tumbled by 16%.
Goldman’s lacklustre earnings were caused by trading revenue where its Q1 revenue came in at U.S$3.36 billion which declined by 2.4% y/y. To add salt to GS’s current disappointing trading operations, it was the only major bank that reported Q1 earnings that came in below expectations versus the rest of the pack (Citi, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America & JP Morgan).
Now, let’s take a look at its latest technical elements
Intermediate resistance: 220.85/223.30
Pivot (key resistance): 226.88
Supports: 196.00 & 190.90/189.60
Next resistance: 250.70/255.15
GS may see a minor rebound first towards the intermediate resistance zone of 220.85/223.30 with a maximum limit set at the 226.88 medium-term pivotal resistance before a new potential drop materialises to target the next supports at 196.00 with a maximum set at 190.90/189.60 zone.
On the other hand, a clearance above 226.88 is likely to invalidate the preferred corrective down move to see a squeeze up to retest the major resistance zone of 250.70/225.15.
Charts are from eSignal
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.