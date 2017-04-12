Technical Outlook on Schlumberger (SLB)

Key technical elements

Since its 21 April 2016 high of 81.96, SLB has been evolving within an “Expanding Wedge/Triangle” range configuration with its lower boundary (support) at 77.28.

Last week‘s price action has tested the “Expanding Wedge/Triangle” range support and exhibited bullish elements.

The daily RSI has staged a bullish breakout yesterday (12 April) from its resistance at the 47% level and it also shaped a prior bullish divergence signal at its oversold region. These observations suggest that a revival in upside momentum of price action.

Yesterday’s up move in price action has been accompanied by an increase in volume, the highest in the last five trading days since 05 April 2017.

The significant medium-term resistances stand at 83.86 (also the close to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 19 Jan 2017 high to 27 Mar 2017 low) and 87.84 (19 Jan 2017 swing high).

Relative strength analysis advocates for a potential medium-term outperformance of Schlumberger against the benchmark S&P 500.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate support: 78.67

Pivot (key support): 77.28

Resistances: 83.86 & 87.84

Next support: 72.00

Conclusion

As long as the 77.28 pivotal support holds, SLB is likely to shape a further potential upside movement within its “Expanding Wedge/Triangle” range to target the resistances at 83.86 before 87.84.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 77.28 may invalidate the preferred bullish scenario for a deeper decline towards the next support at 72.00

Charts are from eSignal

