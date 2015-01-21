u s shares highlights sandisk corp 88492015

SanDisk Corp (SNDK) – Bullish signals sighted at 77.00 key inflection level

ScanDisk-Hammer at key support

ScanDisk Corp, a key player in the data storage solutions space will be announcing its Q4 2014 today, 21 January 2015 after the market closes. Let’s us take a look at its technical configurations

Key elements

  • Current price action has formed a bullish “Hammer” configuration at the descending range channel support (in pink) at 77.00.
  • The 77.00 support level also corresponds closely with the significant unfilled gap seen on 16 April 2014 and 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 16 July 2014 high to 08 December 2014 high.
  • The recent downside movement has been accompanied by a declining volume.
  • The Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 77.00

Resistance: 86.95 & 94.42

Next support: 65.36

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned elements, the sharp down move in place since 08 December 2014 has started to show signs of exhaustion and a potential turnaround is round the corner for ScanDisk. As long as the pivotal support at 77.00 holds, ScanDisk is likely to stage an upside swing move to test 86.95 before targeting 94.42.

However, failure to hold above 77.00 is likely to see the continuation of the multi-month bearish trend towards the next support at 65.36.

