trumps era of isolation fails to set markets alight 1842222017

Donald Trump has become the 45th President of the United States of America, and the markets reaction, so far, has been fairly muted. But, as […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 20, 2017 6:34 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Donald Trump has become the 45th President of the United States of America, and the markets reaction, so far, has been fairly muted. But, as the markets set off for the weekend, Trump’s first address as President, gives investors a lot of food for thought.

A departure from Trump’s post –election tone

Today’s speech had a very different message and tone to the speech that Trump gave in New York on election night, which triggered a major rally in US financial assets. That speech was extremely conciliatory and Presidential in tone. Today’s was a big departure from that. He admonished the establishment who were standing right next to him, he expounded the benefits of America First, and his speech struck multiple notes on protectionism, from manufacturing, trade, jobs, defence and foreign policy.

Should Trump target robots, not foreign workers?

While Trump said that protectionism would lead to prosperity and strength, history suggests that it does no such thing. This address was short on detail, and there was, as expected, no information about his future economic policies. However, Trump has set the bar high, when it comes to the US economy, including pledging to create 25 million jobs and double the current rate of GDP. This will be tough to achieve, especially since most the jobs lost in the last decade in America are not because of foreign workers, but instead because of robots who don’t have passports. So, will Trump try to roll back recent technological progress to reach his goals?

He also made interesting comments that could impact the entire world order. He stated that it should become the norm for countries to think of themselves first, which does leave questions about America’s position as the de facto leader of the free world. If Trump’s America is stepping away from this role, then this could leave a power vacuum, which has the potential to trigger volatility in financial markets.

Trump’s new political reality: going back to the 1950s

The first speech from the new President also had a nostalgic tone, and under President Trump it looks like the US is looking to the past for inspiration about how to mould the future. This is indeed unusual, but it is the new political reality.

As investors and traders pack up for the weekend, Trump’s first address leaves a lot of food for thought. The market reaction has been muted, although the dollar and stocks did retreat during Trump’s inaugural address. US Treasury yields moved in a very small range, the 10-year yield moved in a 2 basis point range while Trump was talking.

Trump fails to set the markets alight

As we said at the start of this note, compared to his speech back in November, Trump has not had the same lightening effect on financial markets. We will be watching three things on Monday, to try and gauge whether or not the market thinks Trump is a buy or a sell for risky assets

  • What the lead indicators do at the start of next week. We will be watching the Dow Jones Transportation Index and the Russell 2000; the latter is testing 50-day sma support. If it breaks below this level then we could see broader declines on the US stock markets.
  • Will US financials and industrial sectors lead any decline in US markets? These sectors are sensitive to perceptions of how well Trump can implement his economic policies. If the market starts to doubt his ability to deliver on his economic promises, then we would expect further declines for these two sectors.
  • The dollar, in particular EUR/USD. Could Trump’s isolationism actually help the EU to become more powerful in the world order, and could this stop EUR/USD from returning to parity, at least ahead of French elections in May?

In the next few weeks, the focus will shift to the detail of Trump’s policies. Whether or not US assets react in a bullish way to President Trump’s 100-days in office could depend on how quickly he implements his economic policies such as fiscal stimulus, job creation and tax cuts.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.