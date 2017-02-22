trump is still the tail wagging the feds dog 1844392017

Aside from the torrent of earnings releases (see more below) the European markets on Thursday are likely to digest the Fed minutes from its meeting […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 22, 2017 10:06 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Aside from the torrent of earnings releases (see more below) the European markets on Thursday are likely to digest the Fed minutes from its meeting that concluded on 1st February. In essence these minutes were as much a warning signal for markets to trust in Trumpenomics at your peril, as they were an update on the Fed’s economic assessment of the US economy.

The key things that we took from these minutes are listed below, the most important, from a market perspective, are first:

  • The FOMC sounded concerned about the low level of volatility in the US equity market, and said that the markets could be underestimating the “considerable uncertainty” surrounding Trumpenomics.
  • The Fed noted that valuation pressures in certain asset classes (read equities) had risen. This should be a warning sign to markets that they are vulnerable to a sell-off, however, the Dow closed higher on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 had a small loss. The Vix also backed away from 12 after initially rising on Thursday, suggesting that these minutes will not alone disrupt the equity market rally, which is experiencing one of its longest winning streaks since the 1980’s. Early futures prices indicate a very small decline for US indices at the open.
  • There was only a brief discussion on the future of the Fed’s balance sheet. This will be discussed at a later meeting. This was one of the key things that we were watching out for, and, because no traction was made on the balance sheet question, this is why the market reaction to these minutes was limited, in our view, and why Treasury yields, in particular, failed to gain any upward traction after their release.
  • Although the minutes suggested that a rate hike was likely “fairly soon”, this language does not suggest that the Fed will pull the trigger in March, although there is now a higher probability of a rate hike in May rather than June, at 46% relative to 44%. This compares to a 34% chance of a rate hike for March.
  • The Fed mentioned that one of the biggest risks to the US economy comes from the “considerable uncertainty” about the prospects for changes to fiscal and other government policies. Yellen reiterated this at her Congress testimony last week, further highlighting how much of a royal pain in the proverbial Trump could be for the Fed going forward.
  • The committee seems to be evenly balanced, with some wanting to raise rates to stem inflation risks, and others taking a more laid back approach due to the stubbornly slow increases in wage growth, which disappointed to the downside for January.

Overall, the Fed is in an impossible position. It can see the improvement to the economy; yet, the threat of an economic or fiscal misstep from the Trump administration hangs over Yellen and co. like Damocles’ sword. The truth is, the Fed is unlikely to hike rates until we know the detail of Trump’s plans, particularly the corporation tax cuts and the fiscal spending. If either of these plans don’t materialise, or disappoint, then we could see markets tumble, business confidence shatter and economic growth moderate.

Can Trump meet the high expectations of the market?

We will hear from Trump when he addresses Congress on 28th February. The market, along with the Fed, will be expecting to hear more than just rhetoric, and expect detail on actual plans that have been agreed by the Republican Congress regarding tax and spend policies for the coming years. Anything else could puncture this rally, as the Fed has warned in their minutes.

If Trump fails, the Fed to the rescue

The good news for equity bulls, even if markets sell off on the back of a less than impressive Trump economic programme, the Fed could still be there to cushion the blow and pledge to keep interest rates low. That is bad news for financial stocks, but good news for the broader market as it could keep the cost of capital low. On the flip side, this raises the question of whether Trump could actually puncture the equity market rally if he does keep his word on his economic plans, and the Fed delivers more frequent rate hikes than currently forecast because of it.

Can the FTSE 100 reach a fresh record high?

The FTSE will also be in focus on Thursday, as it’s a bumper day for UK earnings, with Barclays, British American Tobacco, BAE Systems, RSA Insurance and Centrica the highlights. The market will want to see if better than expected earnings can trigger a fresh record high in the FTSE 100, 7,354 – the high from 16th Jan – is the level to beat.

Also worth watching on Thursday is the performance of Exxon, which took a record hit to its reserves due to the oil market rout, it announced on Thursday. The cut was mostly down to a $16bn write down in oil sands investments. The Dow managed to eke out a gain on Wednesday, even though Exxon, one of the largest constituents of the Dow saw its share price fall 1% on the news.

Treasury secretary changes his tune on the dollar

Also worth noting, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, said that a strong dollar reflects strength in the US economy, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal released on Wednesday. This is a change of tune from the Treasury Secretary, who had sounded concerned about the strength of the dollar when he was testifying to Congress during his confirmation hearing. This story broke late on Wednesday, when liquidity was thin, it will be interesting to see if the dollar catches a bid on Thursday on the back of these comments. The buck had moderated along with Treasury yields in the final hours of Wednesday’s NYC session after the release of the Fed minutes and also had a weak start to trading on Thursday.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.