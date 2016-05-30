the week ahead for major stock indices 30 may to 03 june 2016 corrective rallies extend but coming c
S&P 500 –Mixed elements, turn neutral for now (Click to enlarge charts) Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks) Resistances: 2100/110 & 2138 Supports: 2085 & […]
S&P 500 –Mixed elements, turn neutral for now (Click to enlarge charts) Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks) Resistances: 2100/110 & 2138 Supports: 2085 & […]
Resistances: 2100/110 & 2138
Supports: 2085 & 2058
Mixed elements, turn neutral for now. Last week, the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to stage a squeeze higher and broke above the 2068/73 medium-term weekly pivotal resistance. Thus, our preferred bearish scenario has been invalidated.
Current technical elements as follow:
Therefore, we are seeing mixed elements at the moment and prefer to adopt a neutral stance between 2110 & 2085 in the medium-term. Only a break above 2110 is likely to trigger a further potential up thrust to target 2138 (The current all-time and 52- week high).
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2085 support may open up scope for a deeper retracement towards the next support at 2058.
Pivot (key support): 16740
Resistances: 17300 & 17710/900
Next support: 15820
Turn bullish for a potential push up within range. Last week, the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has broken above the 16720/820 medium-term pivotal resistance and invalidated the expected bearish scenario. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy. New technical elements as follow:
Therefore, the Index is still undergoing an extension of the corrective rally in place since 12 February 2016 low. As long as the 16740 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further upside movement to target the resistances of 17300 and 17710/900 next.
However, failure to hold above the 16740 medium-term pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a slide towards the lower boundary of the range support and the 29 April 2016 swing low area at 15820.
Intermediate resistance: 20840
Pivot (key resistance): 21100
Supports: 20100 & 19560
Next resistances: 21650 & 23500
Last week, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has staged a steeper snap-back rally and broke above the 20600 medium-term pivotal resistance. Even though, our prior medium-term bearish scenario has been invalidated but there are still not enough technical elements to justify a further potential upside movement to break above the 21/28 April 2016 swing high at this juncture.
Therefore as long as the 21100 medium-term pivotal resistance is not supposed, the Index is likely to see at least a potential bearish reaction to retest 20100 follow by the next support at 19560 (recent 19 May swing low area that has tested the former minor swing high areas of 22/26 February 2016).
Only a break above the 21/28 April 2016 swing high area of 21650 is likely to trigger a further corrective rally towards the next resistance at 23500.
(Click to enlarge charts)
Intermediate resistance: 9430
Pivot (key resistance): 9700/840
Supports: 9180/080 & 8630/560
Next resistances: 10310
Last week, the China A50 has continued to trade below the 9430 intermediate pull-back resistance and staged a retest on it today, 30 May 2016. No change in technical elements and we remain our medium-term bearish bias.
As long as the 9700/840 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a slide to retest the first support area at 9180/080 and a break below it may trigger a further decline to target the key February 2016 swing low area of 8630.
However, a clearance above the 9700/840 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to damage the bearish scenario to see a further upside movement towards the next resistance at 10310 in the first step.
Intermediate resistance: 10530/650
Pivot (key resistance): 10780/880
Supports: 10080 & 9780/30
Next resistance: 11640
Last week, the German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has staged a bullish breakout above the 10165 medium-term pivotal resistance and invalidated our preferred bearish scenario. Current price action suggests that we are likely seeing an extension of the corrective rally in place since the 11 February 2016 low within a long-term descending channel from April 2015 high. Key technical elements as follow:
Therefore, we may see a further residual push up towards the intermediate resistance at 10530/650 with the maximum limit set at the 10780/880 medium-term pivotal resistance before a potential downleg materials for a downward swing move to retest the supports at 10080 follow by 9780/30 next.
On the other hand, a break above the 10780/880 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidated the bearish scenario to see the a further rally to target the next resistance at 11640 in the first step.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.