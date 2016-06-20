the week ahead 20 june 2016 1817102016
City Index’s Chief Technical Strategist Kelvin Wong examines the week ahead for major stock indices.
Intermediate resistance: 2098/100
Pivot (key resistance): 2110/21
Supports: 2054/49 & 2036
Next resistances: 2138/44
Maintain bearish bias within range. Last week, the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has reacted below the 2098/103 intermediate resistance (printed a high of 2098 on Mon, 13 June) and tumbled towards the expected medium-term target/support at 2058/54 (printed a low of 2049 on Thurs, 16 June). Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy. New technical elements are as follow:
The Index is now back to a key medium-term inflection zone and as long as the medium-term pivotal resistance of 2110/21 is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a potential downside reversal to retest last week swing low area at 2054/49 and a break below it may add impetus to target the 2036 range support in place since 07 April 2016 low.
However, a clearance above the 2110/21 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the expected bearish scenario for a further push up to retest the current all-time/52-week high zone at 2138/44.
(Click to enlarge charts)
Intermediate resistance: 16100
Pivot (key resistance): 16300
Supports: 15330/270 & 14820/780
Next resistances: 17240 & 17700/900
Maintain bearish bias. Last week, the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has declined as expected and hit the medium-term downside target/support at 15480/330 (printed a low of 15268 on Thurs, 16 June). Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy. New technical elements are as follow:
Therefore as long as the 16300 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape another potential downleg to retest 15330/270 before targeting the 14820/78 support.
On the other hand, a clearance above the 16300 medium-term pivotal resistance may invalidate the preferred bearish scenario for a squeeze up to retest the 31 May 2016 minor swing high at 17240 and above it is likely to trigger a further up move towards the significant 01 February/24 April swing high areas of 17700/900.
Pivot (key resistance): 20820/21050
Supports: 19880 & 19560
Next resistances: 21650 & 23500
Maintain bearish bias within range. Last week, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has declined as expected and hit the first downside target/support at 20100 (printed a low of 19878 on Thurs, 16 June) before it staged a pushed up on last Friday. New technical elements as follow:
Therefore, as long as the 20820/21050 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see another potential downleg to retest 19880 before targeting the 19560 support.
However, a break above the 20820/21050 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the preferred bearish tone for a further squeeze up to retest the 14/28 April 2016 swing high at 21650.
Intermediate resistance: 9550
Pivot (key resistance): 9700/840
Supports: 9180/080 & 8630/560
Next resistances: 10310
Maintain bearish bias within range. Last week, the China A50 has pushed lower and hit the first support at 9180/080 (printed a low of 9170 on last Wed, 15 June) before it staged 4 % push up. This modus operandi has been the same for the past one month.
No change in technical elements. We keep the key medium-term resistance at 9700/840 and the Index needs to break below 9180/080 in order to trigger a deeper potential slide towards the February 2016 swing low area at 8630/560.
However, a break above the 9700/840 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish scenario to see a further squeeze up towards the next resistance at 10310 in the first step.
Intermediate resistance: 9934
Pivot (key resistance): 10110
Supports: 9530/430 & 9120/9080
Next resistances: 10350 & 10530/650 (long-term)
Maintain bearish bias. Last week, the German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has staged a direct drop and hit the medium-term downside target/support at 9530/430 as expected (printed a low of 9431 on Thurs, 16 June). Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy. New technical elements are as follow:
Therefore, as long as the 10110 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape another potential downleg to retest last week swing low area at 9530/9430. Only a break below 9430 may open up scope for further plunge towards the next support at 9120/9080 (minor low of 24 February 2016 & a Fibonacci projection cluster).
However, a clearance above the 10110 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish bias for a further push up back towards the 31 May 2016 swing high of 10350 and even the long-term descending channel’s upper boundary at 10530/650.
