the outlook for singapore stocks 1119412015

Goldman Sachs trims its forecasts for the MSCI Asia Pacific Ex-Japan Index


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 25, 2015 11:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The epicentre of the earthquake that shook global stock markets on Monday was undoubtedly located in the Asia-Pacific region, and specifically, China.

Unfortunately, it appears that the pain from Monday’s bloodletting in stocks is likely to hurt regional investors some more as stocks are not likely to rebound much from current levels.

Over the next three months, the MSCI Asia Pacific Ex-Japan Index is likely to achieve a level of only 405 compared to an earlier estimate of 495, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs. The index fell 5 per cent to 387.19 in Hong Kong yesterday.

Over the next 12 months Goldman has reduced its forecast for the index from 520 to 455, as reported by the Business Times.

"A shock to growth expectations and faltering confidence in policy are at the centre of a self-reinforcing downward price dynamic in regional equities," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in the report. "Past valuation troughs suggest there could be another 15 per cent downside. The catalyst for a rebound is likely to be stable-to-better macro data, notably from China, which is at least six weeks away."

Past valuation troughs? Where would those be for Singapore stocks?

Here’s some interesting data on how much Singapore blue chips could decline if stocks fell to a price-to-earnings ratio from the current 12 to 6 – the PE ratio of the STI in 2009 at the time of the global financial crisis:

(Data courtesy of S&P Capital IQ, via Fool.com)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SGX:Z74)                      -63 per cent

StarHub Ltd. (SGX:CC3)                                                               -64 per cent

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd (SGX:C07)                                      -39 per cent

SIA Engineering Company Ltd (SGX:S59)                                    -72 per cent

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Limited (SGX:O39)                   -30 per cent

But of course remember that extremely low PE ratios at the time of a market crisis are the result of investors over-reacting, and it may be worthwhile to keep in mind that old stock market adage: in the short run, the market is like a voting machine – but in the long run, the market is like a weighing machine and assigns a stock its substantial worth.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.