City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for five major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and USD/CAD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



WeeklyOutlook-2016-02-09

EUR/USD has surged above 1.1100 and continues to rise on a falling US dollar, but should soon be faced with strong upside resistance.

GBP/USD has retreated after its recent upside pullback and could be poised for a potential resumption of its entrenched bearish trend.

USD/JPY has fallen dramatically on a weakened dollar and plunging stock markets, and could continue to fall on extended market volatility.

AUD/USD remains pressured after having pulled back off its lows.

USD/CAD has risen modestly off its recent lows and could be poised for a larger bounce on persistent weakness in crude oil.