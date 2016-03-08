City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for five major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and USD/CAD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



EUR/USD has rebounded sharply in the past week but is approaching key 1.1100 resistance ahead of Thursday’s ECB press conference.

GBP/USD has risen to reach major resistance around the 1.4250 level and the 50-day moving average.

USD/JPY has been in consolidation since its recent plunges, but could fall further on any return of stock market volatility.

AUD/USD has risen sharply on stronger commodity prices but is nearing major resistance around the 0.7500 level.

USD/CAD has been in steady decline as crude oil prices continue to recover, but is now close to a long-term uptrend support line.