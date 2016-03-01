City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for five major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and USD/CAD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



WeeklyOutlook-2016-03-01

EUR/USD has continued to break down and is poised to hit major support at 1.0800.

GBP/USD remains near its recent long-term low under 1.4000, and could continue to fall towards new multi-year lows.

USD/JPY has been in consolidation since its recent plunges, but could fall further on any return of stock market volatility.

AUD/USD has risen steadily from its lows since mid-January, but may be setting up for a breakdown to continue its long-term bearish trend.

USD/CAD has continued to drop on increased stability in crude oil prices, but could be poised for a turn back to the upside on any resumption of oil market volatility.