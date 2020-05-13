Stocks Slump Over Easing Lockdown Uncertainties

UK GDP in focus

Today will see a slew of UK data released, including GDP, trade balance and industrial production. Expectations are for the GDP Q1 to show -2.5% contraction QoQ, and the more volatile monthly reading to reveal an 8% contraction reflecting the start of the lockdown. Whilst a weak number is expected to the reality of seeing that figure could still send jitters through the market, as the UK heads into what is expected to be the deepest recession in 300 years. The Pound is heading cautiously higher ahead of the release.

Powell speaks as negative rate speculation swirls









FTSE levels to watch

FTSE looking to open 60points lower, however bullish trend remains in tact.

Immediate resistance at 6000, key pscyological figure, prior to 6200 (high 30th April)

Support seen at 5875 (trendline) prior to 5800 (low 6th May) and 5666 (1st May).





Looking ahead to the US session, full attention will be on Fed Chair Powell as he live streams a speech on economic issues amid swirling expectations that the Fed will eventually go negative on rates. After inflation dived -0.8% the most since the Great Depression, Trump was quick to jump on the negative rates bandwagon. So far, the Fed has pushed back against the idea citing the damage that it would cause the financial sector. Fed fund futures, on the other hand, see rates negative by this time next year. The dollar is holding steady ahead to Powell’s appearance.

Data is starting to lay bare the extent of the damage that coronavirus crisis is having. British retail sales plunged by 19.1% in April, the biggest fall ever recorded by the BRC. Whilst Barclaycard announced that credit card spending tanked by 36.5% as spending in restaurants, pubs and travel collapsed overnight. Online spending has also soared amid lockdown and social distancing measures. Non-essential online spending jumped 60%. The longer that these restrictive measures stay in place and non-essential retailers remain shut the more deeply entrenched these habits will become, endangering the already very fragile UK high street. Retailers could remain under pressure for some time yet.