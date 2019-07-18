Stocks hit by weak tech earnings and trade tensions

Stocks took a tumble yesterday and the losses carried forward to the start of today’s session with Asia closing in the red and Europe opening in the negative, before bouncing back slightly. US index futures have recovered some of their earlier losses.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 18, 2019 8:56 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stocks took a tumble yesterday and the losses carried forward to the start of today’s session with Asia closing in the red and Europe opening in the negative, before bouncing back slightly. US index futures have recovered some of their earlier losses. Sentiment has turned negative towards stocks amid concerns that this earnings season could be a weak one, especially for technology companies whose valuations are still sky-high. On a macro level, ongoing concerns about the health of global economy have so far been offset by central banks either cutting or promising to trim interest rates. But unless growth starts to pick up, central banks’ actions will only help to delay the inevitable: a sizeable correction. However, it remains to be seen when that might happen, as the S&P 500 and other major indices are yet print a key technical reversal signal, despite this week’s sell-off.

Tech earnings disappoint

After a positive start to the earnings season from banks, technology companies have let the markets down. This morning saw SAP SE, the German software giant, reported disappointing second-quarter profits and its shares dropped 6%. The Europe’s largest software company blamed ongoing US-China trade tensions for its poor performance. It comes after Netflix missed expectations yesterday, with the streaming company reporting a drop in US customers while growth overseas was much slower than anticipated. Also, IBM shares turned negative after reporting a forecast-beating profit yesterday, but its revenues declined for the fourth consecutive quarter. So, watch technology stocks closely as earnings in the sector have so far disappointed – and my colleague Ken Odeluga has prepared lovely previews for some of them HERE. Earnings will come in thick and fast. Among others, we will hear from Microsoft and Morgan Stanley today.

Growth worries mount

Meanwhile growth worries continue to mount. Japanese exports declined to -6.7% y/y in June, below consensus of -5.6% y/y, and down for the 7th consecutive month. This comes amid a recent flare in trade tensions between Japan and South Korea. The US and China are still far from reaching a trade truce, judging by Trump’s latest tariffs warnings. But US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin has said that Huawei is not the sticking point in China trade talks and that a call with China is planned for today. The hope is that the calls would eventually lead to a meeting. But we have been there before and the markets are tired of hearing same old news.

S&P drops to test key support

Despite this week’s sell-off, the S&P 500 retains its bullish bias for the time being for it has not created a lower low yet. Indeed, the index is sitting right at the top of a major support zone between 2941 and 2077. The upper end of this range ties in with the 21-day exponential moving average while the lower end was the high from last year. Thus, a move below here could potentially pave the way for a correction to at least the bullish trend line. But if support holds, then a rebound towards the key short-term resistance at 3000 could be the outcome.

Source: Trading View and City Index. Please note this product may not be available to trade in all regions.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.