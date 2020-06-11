S&P500 takes a breather following FOMC

SP500 takes a breather following FOMC

This morning’s FOMC meeting came and went with no major surprises. The Feds policy rate was left unchanged at the 0% - 0.25% range and was projected to remain there until 2022. Fed Chair Powell commented he was “not even thinking about raising rates” and that the pace of asset purchases would continue “at least at the current pace” over the coming months.

June 11, 2020 2:40 AM
Close-up of market chart

Despite the Feds dovish message of ongoing highly accommodative support that saw the NASDAQ close the session at fresh all-time highs, a far more cautious tone has emerged during the Asian time zone. Risk assets across the board are under pressure including the S&P 500 futures contract, is currently trading at 3154 down -1.00% while the Australian equity market, the ASX200 is down over 3.00%.

When asked by a colleague this morning if the broader risk market rally had finally hit a wall, my reply was I tend to tread warily after FOMC meetings. Often a spike in volatility follows the FOMC meeting as markets digest the implications of the Feds message for individual asset classes and sectors.

An example of this - the Feds forward guidance of 0% interest rates until 2022 does not bode well for bank earnings. This is best illustrated by the share price of the “Big Four” Aussie banks that have fallen harder than the broader market today, trading down between 4% and 6%.

Returning to the subject of the S&P500. After the very strong run higher that followed the break above 3000 highlighted in this article here today’s pullback is viewed as countertrend or part of a correction. It is not viewed as the start of a reversal.

In this context, buyers are expected to emerge on dips initially back towards the March highs, 3130/20 area, before more meaningful support 3070/60 that comes from the trendline from the March 2174 low. In this instance, a clear stop loss on longs would be offered on a daily close below the aforementioned trendline support.

S&P500 takes a breather following FOMC

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 11th of June 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold Record High Price Pushes RSI Into Overbought Zone
Today 03:30 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ subdued with trade tariffs & Alphabet earnings in focus
Today 02:16 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Trump Tariff Delay Halts USD Rally
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian dollar forecast: USD/CAD and EUR/CAD – Technical Tuesday
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:10 AM
China Tariffs Persist, Oil's Retracement Deepens
Today 08:40 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.