What happened earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 1910 expected sideways range support and invalidated our preferred push up scenario.

Key elements

The Index is still above the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low at 1835 which is also the low of the weekly bullish “Hammer” candlestick. A similar “Hammer” candlestick pattern was formed on last year, 12 October 2014 with almost the same low at 1820 (see weekly chart).

The key long-term support now stands at 1730/1720 which is defined by the lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel (in orange) in place since the start of this major bullish cycle on March 2009 (see weekly chart).

The weekly (long-term) RSI oscillator remains bearish below its pull-back resistance and the 50% neutrality level (see weekly chart).

On the medium term (1-3weeks), the significant resistance to watch will be at 1965 which is defined by the pull-back resistance of the former trendline support joining the lows from 02 September 2015@12am and the 61.8% Fibonacc retracement of the recent down move from 18 September 2015 high @12am to the current low of 1871 seen on 29 September 2015 (see 4 hour chart).

The 4 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has just exited from the oversold region which suggests that the current down move is overextended and a potential rebound is round the corner (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 1940

Pivot (key resistance): 1965

Support: 1835/1820

Next resistance: 1996

Conclusion

The Index may now see a short-term “relief rebound” first towards the key medium term resistance zone at 1940/1965 before another downleg occurs to target the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low at 1835/1820.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 1965 weekly pivotal resistance is likely to negate the expected bearish tone to see a squeeze up to retest the range top in place since 28 August 2015 at 1996.

