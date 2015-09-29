sp 500 weekly outlook update 28 sep to 02 oct potential rebound before risk of a further slide towar
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 1910 expected sideways range support and invalidated our preferred push up scenario.
Intermediate resistance: 1940
Pivot (key resistance): 1965
Support: 1835/1820
Next resistance: 1996
The Index may now see a short-term “relief rebound” first towards the key medium term resistance zone at 1940/1965 before another downleg occurs to target the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low at 1835/1820.
On the other hand, a clearance above the 1965 weekly pivotal resistance is likely to negate the expected bearish tone to see a squeeze up to retest the range top in place since 28 August 2015 at 1996.
