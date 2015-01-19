sp 500 weekly outlook for 19 jan to 23 jan potential push up above expanding wedge top above 1970 su
The S&P 500 has broken below the weekly pivotal support at 1990 but managed to stage a recovery above it last Friday, 16 January 2015. A volatile trading week indeed!
Intermediate support: 1996
Pivot (key support): 1970
Resistance: 2025, 2064 & 2100
Next support: 1920/1900
More evidence are indicating that the S&P 500 is coming to the “tail-end” of its bullish trend in place since October 2011 through the “persistent” bearish divergence signal flashed out by the weekly RSI oscillator and the recent impending “Expanding Wedge” configuration in play which reinforces the current high volatility environment. Typically, such high volatility seen in stock prices reflect a state of “uneasiness” in the mindset of market participants.
From a multi-week perspective, it is likely that we can still see a push up (based on the preferred Elliot Wave count) towards 2064 before the “Expanding Wedge” top at 2100 as long as the weekly pivotal support at 1970 holds.
On the other hand, a break below 1970 may see a deeper decline to test the long-term support at 1920/1900.
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products.