The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has managed to stage the expected pull-back from the predefined risk zone of 2128/2138.
Intermediate support: 2087
Pivot (key support): 2076
Resistance: 2128/2138
Next support: 2045/2040
The Index continues to trade within a multi-month sideways configuration. As long as the 2087/2076 key support zone holds, the Index is likely to see a push up to retest the range top (resistance) at 2128/2138.
However, a break below 2076 pivotal support is likely to jeopardise the bullish tone for a slide to retest the key long-term support at 2040.
