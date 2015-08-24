sp 500 weekly outlook 24 aug to 28 aug decline appears overstretched risk of a snap back rally below
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 2040 lower boundary (support) […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 2040 lower boundary (support) […]
(Click to enlarge charts)
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 2040 lower boundary (support) of a long-term ascending channel in place since 21 October 2011 and 55-week Moving Average that held every decline in the Index since 03 June 2012.
Intermediate resistance: 1980
Pivot (key resistance): 2000
Support: 1890
Next resistance: 2050/2040
Technical elements suggest that the Index is likely to see another down leg as there are no signs of a potential recovery yet. However, the current decline appears to be overstretched and the Index may see a short-term rebound first at this juncture towards the intermediate resistance at 1980 with a maximum limit set at the 2000 weekly pivotal resistance before another decline occurs to target the long-term support at 1890.
On the flipside, a clearance above the 2000 pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone to see a further squeeze towards the significant pull-back resistance at 2040/2050.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.