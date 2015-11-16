(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) did not shape the intended “last push up” scenario towards the 2138 range top and tumbled straight right towards the expected downside target of 2018.

Key Economic Data Release/Events

17 Nov (Tues) – Consumer Price Index for Oct @1330 GMT

17 Nov (Tues) – Industrial Production for Oct @1415 GMT

17 Nov (Tues) – NAHB Housing Market Index for Nov @1500 GMT

18 Nov (Wed) – Housing Starts for Oct @1330 GMT

19 Nov (Thurs) – Initial Jobless Claims for week ending Nov 13 @1330 GMT

Key elements

The current 5.3% decline seen from the 2116 high printed on 04 November 2015 has reached the key medium-term support zone of 2018/1994 ( see daily chart).

see daily chart). The aforementioned key support zone of 2018/1994 is defined by the pull-back support area of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout , the descending pull-back support (in dotted green) joining the former highs of 21 July 2015, 18 August 2015 and 21 October 2015, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 29 September 2015 low to 04 November 2015 high and 1.618 Fibonacci projection of the down move from 04 November 2015 high to 10 November 2015 low @12am projected from 11 November 2015 high @8pm (see 4 hour chart).

, the (in dotted green) joining the former highs of 21 July 2015, 18 August 2015 and 21 October 2015, the of the up move from 29 September 2015 low to 04 November 2015 high and of the down move from 04 November 2015 high to 10 November 2015 low @12am projected from 11 November 2015 high @8pm (see 4 hour chart). The daily (medium-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme oversold level where price action has found its swing low and shaped a significant rebound later (as per shaded by the blue ovals). This observation suggests that the downside momentum has reached a “capitulation”/”overextended” point where a potential recovery in price action is round the corner (see daily chart).

The intermediate resistance to watch will be at 2073 which is defined by the pull-back resistance, descending trendline from the 04 November 2015 high and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 04 November 2015 high to the current low seen today, 16 November 2015 (see 4 hour).

The key medium-term resistance remains at the 2138 range top in place since May 2015.

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2018

Pivot (key support): 1994

Resistance: 2073 & 2138

Next support: 1871

Conclusion

Technical elements suggest that the current pull-back from the 04 November 2015 high has reached or is closed to its key inflection level. As long as the 1994 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential push up to test the 2073 intermediate resistance and a break above it is likely to give more credence in the recovery scenario to retest the 2138 range top in the first step.

On the other hand, a clear break below (daily close) the 1994 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the recovery scenario to see a further correction toward the 29 September 2015 swing low of 1871.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



