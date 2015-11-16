sp 500 weekly outlook 16 nov to 20 nov close to 1994 key support for a potential recovery 1765402015
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) did not shape the intended “last push up” scenario towards the 2138 range top and tumbled straight right towards the expected downside target of 2018.
Please click on this link for a review on our prior weekly outlook/strategy.
Intermediate support: 2018
Pivot (key support): 1994
Resistance: 2073 & 2138
Next support: 1871
Technical elements suggest that the current pull-back from the 04 November 2015 high has reached or is closed to its key inflection level. As long as the 1994 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential push up to test the 2073 intermediate resistance and a break above it is likely to give more credence in the recovery scenario to retest the 2138 range top in the first step.
On the other hand, a clear break below (daily close) the 1994 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the recovery scenario to see a further correction toward the 29 September 2015 swing low of 1871.
