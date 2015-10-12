sp 500 weekly outlook 12 oct to 16 oct medium term uptrend remains intact above 1992 support 1553872
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken above the 2007 resistance and invalidated the “last push down” scenario to retest the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low of 1835.
Pivot (key support): 1992
Resistance: 2040/2050 & 2128/2138
Next support: 1900 & 1871
Technical elements have turned positive to see a potential further push up towards the intermediate resistance at 2040/2050. Thereafter, the Index may see the risk of a corrective pull-back with a maximum limit set at the 1992 weekly pivotal support before another potential upleg materialises to target the 2128/2138 resistance zone.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 1992 weekly pivotal support may invalidate the expected bullish scenario for a slide back to retest the 1900 support and even the 29 September 2015 low of 1871.
