The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 1947 weekly pivotal support and jeopardised our preferred bullish scenario for a direct rise. On the “bright side”, it still managed to trade above the key “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low of 1835.
*Note: The U.S. stock market is closed today, 07 September 2015 for a public holiday and will resume trading tomorrow.
Resistance: 1968 & 2040/2050
Support: 1910 & 1854/1835
Technical elements are mixed, thus we prefer to turn neutral between 1968 and 1910. Only a clearance above 1968 may unleash an upside movement to target the 2040/2050 significant pull-back resistance.
On the other hand, a break below 1910 is likely to see a slide to retest the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low at 1854/1835.
