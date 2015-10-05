sp 500 weekly outlook 05 oct to 09 oct limited upside potential below 19962007 resistance 1491032015
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has plummeted earlier and hit a low of 1871 on 29 September 2015. Thereafter, it managed to recover and closed at the end of the week just a “stone throw” away from the 1965 resistance.
Intermediate resistance: 1965/1975
Pivot (key resistance): 1996/2007
Support: 1871 & 1835
Next resistance: 2040/2050
Current technical elements suggest limited upside potential at this juncture for the Index. As long as the 1996/2007 weekly pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see another downleg towards 1871 before a retest on the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low at 1835.
However, a clearance above the 2007 weekly pivotal resistance may invalidate the “last push down” scenario for a squeeze up to target the next resistance at 2040/2050 in the first step.
