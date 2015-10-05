(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has plummeted earlier and hit a low of 1871 on 29 September 2015. Thereafter, it managed to recover and closed at the end of the week just a “stone throw” away from the 1965 resistance.

Please click on this link for a review on our prior weekly outlook.

Key elements

Even though the Index is still holding above the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low at 1835, the corresponding weekly (long-term) RSI oscillator is still weak as it remains below its resistances and the 50% neutrality level. This observation indicates a lack of upside momentum (see weekly chart).

The significant medium-term resistance to watch now is the 1996/2007 zone which is defined by the range-top in place since 28 August 2015 and the failure bullish breakout on 17 September 2015 (see daily chart).

The intermediate resistance will be at 1965/1975 which confluences with the pull-back resistance (in dotted red), trendline resistance (in pink) joining the highs since 18 August 2015 high @8am and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 18 September 2015 high @12am to the 29 September 2015 low @12pm (see 4 hour chart).

The 4 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level and started to inch downwards which indicates limited upside potential for the Index to push higher (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 1965/1975

Pivot (key resistance): 1996/2007

Support: 1871 & 1835

Next resistance: 2040/2050

Conclusion

Current technical elements suggest limited upside potential at this juncture for the Index. As long as the 1996/2007 weekly pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see another downleg towards 1871 before a retest on the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low at 1835.

However, a clearance above the 2007 weekly pivotal resistance may invalidate the “last push down” scenario for a squeeze up to target the next resistance at 2040/2050 in the first step.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.